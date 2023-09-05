Diana Ross makes a surprise appearance for Beyoncé’s birthday show

To mark Beyoncé’s 42nd birthday, the legendary Diana Ross came out on stage, stunning both the crowd and Beyoncé.

The third and final Renaissance Tour concert at SoFi Stadium on Monday (4 September) was a star studded show.

After swirling rumours online during the morning, Diana Ross did appear as Bey’s birthday surprise in Inglewood, California.

The iconic 79-year-old singer performed her track ‘Love Hangover’ before leading the 60,000 strong crowd to sing ‘Happy Birthday.’

Diana Ross and 60,000 of the Hive sing Happy Birthday to Beyoncé! #BEYDAYLA#RENAISSANCEWorldTour pic.twitter.com/QIOOzgsyY7 — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) September 5, 2023

She left the crowd in awe from her voice and exquisite black sequin gown with fluffy sleeves.

Beyoncé then ran onto the stage to hug Ross tightly with tears in her eyes.

“I’m here to celebrate Beyoncé’s birthday,” Ross said as Bey mouthed: “I love you.”

“Thank you so much,” Beyoncé’s continued. “You are so amazing. This is the legendary Diana Ross!”

“There would be no me without you.”

The pair embraced as Beyoncé continued: “There would be no me without you. Thank you so much for all of your sacrifice and your beauty and your grace. Thank you for opening doors for me.”

“You sang ‘Happy Birthday’ to me so I wanted to sing it to you,” Ross replied with a smile.

Beyoncé serenaded Ross in 2019 when the Motown singer was turning 75.

“My soul is full. I’m so thankful, I’m trying not to cry,” Beyoncé told the audience in a speech elsewhere in her show.

“I’m thankful to be alive. I’m thankful to be on stage. I’m thankful to look out and see your faces. I’m thankful to be able to provide a safe space for all of y’all.

“I’m thankful for music, for the ability to heal myself through music which then heals all of you.”

It was a night of star studded guests. As well as Ross, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Ayo Edebiri, Quinta Brunson, Justin and Hailey Bieber, and Adele were present.