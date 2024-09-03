Charli XCX declares brat summer is over and people are in mourning

It’s time to stash away your lime green crop tops and dig out something black to wear as Charli XCX has declared brat summer is officially over.

While we had hoped to be “bumpin’ that” for the rest of time, Charli recently took to social media 7 the season had reached its conclusion.

“Goodbye forever brat summer,” she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The ‘Vroom Vroom’ singer also shared a carousel of videos on Instagram of celebrities doing the ‘Apple’ dance and various other brat memes.

goodbye forever brat summer. — Charli (@charli_xcx) September 2, 2024

Following Charli’s declaration, social media was flooded by fans expressing their grief that the summer of brat was at an end.

“I refuse,” one user wrote, accompanying their post with an image of a green puffer jacket.

“Charli let’s please just work it out on the remixes,” wrote another user in a comment on Instagram, referencing the iconic hatchet-burying remix of ‘Girl, so confusing’ Charli released with Lorde.

“It’s been a privilege bumpin that with you tonight,” another person posted on X, accompanied by a green-scale image of the violinist from the film Titanic.

It's been a privilege bumpin that with you tonight https://t.co/A1BlyR5ICn pic.twitter.com/Po4YVu4qQT — Gillian Branstetter (@GBBranstetter) September 2, 2024

Others seemed reluctant to let go of cultural doctrine that has dominated this summer, stating that brat autumn, or “party girl fall”, was on the horizon.

AND HELLO PARTYGIRL FALL pic.twitter.com/Ym550XcZi3 — allypally (@allypallyxcx) September 2, 2024

Whether the end of brat summer signals the end of the brat era is still to be confirmed. Charli is set to embark on a joint tour with Troye Sivan in the U.S, with her own brat shows scheduled for the UK in November.

There are also rumours that brat will be getting an accompanying remix album. The singer has spent the summer dropping various new versions of songs from the album, including a remix of ‘Guess’ featuring Billie Eilish, a version of ‘Von Dutch’ with Addison Rae and producer A. G. Cook, and ‘360’ featuring Robyn and Yung Lean.

Of course, this continuation of brat is yet to be confirmed or denied. Until that moment comes, we’ll be pouring one out for the 365 party girls.

Brat summer – it’s been a real one.