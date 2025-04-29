Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour setlist is here, boasting hits like Crazy In Love, Cuff It and Texas Hold ‘Em

It’s a stacked year for major pop tours, with Katy Perry, Lady Gaga and Beyoncé all hitting the road simultaneously.

Beyoncé’s highly anticipated Cowboy Carter Tour kicked off in Los Angeles last night, meaning we finally have access to its highly speculated setlist.

As anticipated, the tour – which has been battling some bad PR around reportedly lower-than-usual ticket sales – is looking very Cowboy Carter heavy, however longterm fans will be relieved to see a number of classic Beyoncé hits on the menu too.

A staple on any Beyoncé tour, the singer’s debut smash hit ‘Crazy In Love’ is back, this time incorporating elements of B-Day deep cut ‘Freakum Dress’. Other classics like ‘Diva’, ‘Why Don’t You Love Me’ and ‘Formation’ are also being performed.

Fans of RENAISSANCE should be pleased as she has dusted off a total of seven tracks from her critically adored house-influenced 2022 LP, including ‘ALIEN SUPERSTAR’, ‘COZY’, ‘CUFF IT’, ‘I’M THAT GIRL’, ‘THIQUE’, ‘AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM’ and the Uncle Johnny-referencing ‘HEATED’.

Lemonade also gets its time in the sun – along with the aforementioned lead single ‘Formation’, she is also performing the Kamala Harris campaign song ‘Freedom’ and, of course, the song that first indicated her intentions to pursue a country music project, ‘Daddy Lessons’.

I'm just crying a LOT pic.twitter.com/IFf8NPPdV3 — Beyoncé Press. (@beyoncepress) April 29, 2025

And that’s not even covering the mammoth 17 songs from COWBOY CARTER she has managed to squeeze in. Obvious choices like singles ’16 CARRIAGES’ and ‘TEXAS HOLD ‘EM’ are here, as well as fan favourites like ‘YA YA’, ‘LEVII’S JEANS’, ‘BODYGUARD’, ‘AMEN’ and ‘FLAMENCO’.

Also included are her reimagining of the Dolly Parton classic ‘Jolene’, and her Miley Cyrus duet ‘II MOST WANTED’. Other cover versions performed include The Beatles’ ‘Blackbird’ and ‘Before I Let Go’ by Maze.

Roberta Flack’s ‘First Time Ever I Saw Your Face’ and Michael Jackson’s ‘I Wanna Be Where You Are’ are also played during video segments.

The Cowboy Carter Tour will come to England for six dates in London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this June.

You can see the setlist in full below: