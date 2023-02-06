Beyoncé honours queer inspirations behind Renaissance in Grammy speech

Beyoncé has become the most-awarded artist in Grammys history. While accepting her latest awards, she honoured the queer community.

The 65th annual Grammy Awards (5 February), hosted by Trevor Noah, proved to be a big night for LGBTQ stars and icons.

Queen Bey won Best R&B Song, Best Dance/Electronic Recording, Best Dance/Electronic Album, and Best Traditional R&B Performance.

These four awards bring the 41-year-old singer’s Grammy total to 32, overtaking Hungarian-British conductor Georg Solti for the record of most Grammy Awards in the ceremony’s history.

Taking to the stage to accept the record-breaking prize for Dance/Electronic Album, Beyoncé paid tribute to the queer community.

She also thanked her late Uncle Jonny, who was gay and helped inspire her album Renaissance. He also helped her make stage outfits before she became famous.

“I’m trying not to be too emotional. I’m trying to just receive this night,” Beyoncé said.

“I’d like to thank my uncle Jonny who’s not here, but he’s here in spirit,” she continued.

“I’d like to thank the queer community for your love, for inventing the genre.”

She also thanked her parents, three children, and husband, Jay-Z

The speech marks her first big public appearance since she announced her highly-anticipated Renaissance World Tour.

History. Congratulations @Beyonce, the most GRAMMY awarded artist of all time. pic.twitter.com/KVBZXD6yBL — Columbia Records (@ColumbiaRecords) February 6, 2023

Renaissance pays tribute to the Black and LGBTQ+ pioneers of ballroom, disco, and dance music.

Black and queer artists like Big Freedia, Honey Dijon, Ts Madison, and Syd also magnify Beyoncé’s seventh studio album.

Kim Petras also made LGBTQ+ history with her first-ever Grammy win during the show, becoming the first trans woman to win the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance award for ‘Unholy’ with Sam Smith.

She’s the second-ever trans woman to ever take home a Grammy, following Wendy Carlos’ three wins in 1969, Variety reports.

Harry Styles (Album of the Year) and Lizzo (Record of the Year) also took home awards.

While Beyoncé’s critically-acclaimed album won four trophies, the pinnacle Album of the Year award went to Harry Styles’ third album Harry’s House.