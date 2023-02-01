Beyoncé announces the Renaissance Tour

Beyoncé fans have finally got the news they’ve been waiting for – we’re getting a Renaissance World Tour.

Queen Bey announced the tour on Wednesday (1 February) via her social media. The Renaissance album was released in July 2022 to much acclaim.

The ‘COZY’ singer announced the tour with an image of herself clad in a bejeweled outfit riding a transparent horse. The caption reads: “RENAISSANCEㅤ ㅤWORLD TOUR 2023”

Beyoncé’s first solo tour in over six years will span Europe, the UK, and North America. It will launch in Stockholm on 10 May before arriving in Cardiff seven days later.

From there Beyoncé will be bringing Renaissance to Edinburgh (20 May) and Sunderland (23 May) After a brief stop in Paris Queen Bey will make her way to London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for two performances on the 29 and 30 May.

She will then jump back over to Europe before heading to North America in July. The tour will come to a close on 27 September in New Orleans.

Currently, tickets are listed as being available “soon” for all the tour dates listed so far.

For the North American dates, Verified Fan Registration is open now and closes at different times based on the city. beyonce.livenation.com has exact details as ticketing on sale timelines vary by city.

For all European and Uk dates, people are advised to check local event listings for complete ticket information.

“It’s gonna be hell to get these beyoncé tickets”

The reaction from fans has varied. Many have been elated.

One person tweeted a popular clip from the US version of The Office. In it, Steve Carrell’s Michael Scott urges his colleagues to remain calm while failing to do so himself.

Just woke up and the first thing I see is Beyoncé tour announcement pic.twitter.com/NNg7GJmPpX — Ashley K. (@AshleyKSmalls) February 1, 2023

Similar levels of excitement were shared by others.

Others joked that given recent ticketing issues with Taylor Swift and long queues for Madonna tickets, Beyoncé fans were going to encounter similar issues.

“It’s gonna be hell to get these beyoncé tickets,” one person wrote.

it’s gonna be hell to get these beyoncé tickets….. pic.twitter.com/k3zDaHYqLi — keke⁷ (@stallseok) February 1, 2023

Another used a gif of Beyoncé from her music video for ‘Hold Up’ of the singer swinging a large bat with the caption: “If Ticketmaster fucks with our tickets to Beyoncé’s RENAISSANCE World Tour…”

If Ticketmaster fucks with our tickets to Beyoncé’s RENAISSANCE World Tour… pic.twitter.com/I56aBpHq7I — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) February 1, 2023

Not that we’d ever really stopped, but Siri, play Renaissance on repeat!

RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR DATES:



EUROPE

May 10, 2023 – Stockholm, SE – Friends Arena

May 14, 2023 – Brussels, BE – King Baudouin Stadium

May 17, 2023 – Cardiff, UK – Cardiff Principality Stadium

May 20, 2023 – Edinburgh, UK – BT Murray Field Stadium

May 23, 2023 – Sunderland, UK – Stadium of Light

May 26, 2023 – Paris, FR – Stade de France

May 29, 2023 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

May 30, 2023 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium



June 08, 2023 – Barcelona, ES – Olympic Stadium

June 11, 2023 – Marseille, FR – Orange Velodrome

June 15, 2023 – Cologne, DE – Rhein Energie Stadion

June 17, 2023 – Amsterdam, NL – Johan Crujff Arena

June 21, 2023 – Hamburg, DE – Volksparkstadion

June 24, 2023 – Frankfurt, DE – Deutsche Bank Park

June 27, 2023 – Warsaw, PL – PGE Narodowy



NORTH AMERICA

July 8, 2023 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

July 12, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field

July 15, 2023 – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium

July 17, 2023 – Louisville, KY – L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

July 20, 2023 – Minneapolis, MN – Huntington Bank Stadium

July 22, 2023 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field Stadium

July 26, 2023 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field

July 29, 2023 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium



Aug. 01, 2023 – Boston, MA – Gillette Stadium

Aug. 03, 2023 – Pittsburgh, PA – Acrisure Stadium

Aug. 05, 2023 – Washington, DC – FEDEX Field

Aug. 09, 2023 – Charlotte, SC – Bank of America Stadium

Aug. 11, 2023 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Aug. 16, 2023 – Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium

Aug. 18, 2023 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium

Aug. 21, 2023 – St. Louis, MO – Dome at America’s Center

Aug. 24, 2023 – Phoenix, AZ – State Farm Stadium

Aug. 26, 2023 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium

Aug. 30, 2023 – San Francisco, CA – Levi’s Stadium



Sept. 02, 2023 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium

Sept. 11, 2023 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place

Sept. 13, 2023 – Seattle, WA – Lumen Field

Sept. 18, 2023 – Kansas City, MO – Arrowhead Stadium

Sept. 21, 2023 – Dallas, TX – AT&T Stadium

Sept. 23, 2023 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

Sept. 27, 2023 – New Orleans, LA – Caesars Superdome