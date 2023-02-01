Beyoncé announces the Renaissance Tour
The tour kicks off in May.
Beyoncé fans have finally got the news they’ve been waiting for – we’re getting a Renaissance World Tour.
Queen Bey announced the tour on Wednesday (1 February) via her social media. The Renaissance album was released in July 2022 to much acclaim.
The ‘COZY’ singer announced the tour with an image of herself clad in a bejeweled outfit riding a transparent horse. The caption reads: “RENAISSANCEㅤ ㅤWORLD TOUR 2023”
Beyoncé’s first solo tour in over six years will span Europe, the UK, and North America. It will launch in Stockholm on 10 May before arriving in Cardiff seven days later.
From there Beyoncé will be bringing Renaissance to Edinburgh (20 May) and Sunderland (23 May) After a brief stop in Paris Queen Bey will make her way to London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for two performances on the 29 and 30 May.
She will then jump back over to Europe before heading to North America in July. The tour will come to a close on 27 September in New Orleans.
Currently, tickets are listed as being available “soon” for all the tour dates listed so far.
For the North American dates, Verified Fan Registration is open now and closes at different times based on the city. beyonce.livenation.com has exact details as ticketing on sale timelines vary by city.
For all European and Uk dates, people are advised to check local event listings for complete ticket information.
“It’s gonna be hell to get these beyoncé tickets”
The reaction from fans has varied. Many have been elated.
One person tweeted a popular clip from the US version of The Office. In it, Steve Carrell’s Michael Scott urges his colleagues to remain calm while failing to do so himself.
Similar levels of excitement were shared by others.
Others joked that given recent ticketing issues with Taylor Swift and long queues for Madonna tickets, Beyoncé fans were going to encounter similar issues.
“It’s gonna be hell to get these beyoncé tickets,” one person wrote.
Another used a gif of Beyoncé from her music video for ‘Hold Up’ of the singer swinging a large bat with the caption: “If Ticketmaster fucks with our tickets to Beyoncé’s RENAISSANCE World Tour…”
Not that we’d ever really stopped, but Siri, play Renaissance on repeat!
RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR DATES:
EUROPE
May 10, 2023 – Stockholm, SE – Friends Arena
May 14, 2023 – Brussels, BE – King Baudouin Stadium
May 17, 2023 – Cardiff, UK – Cardiff Principality Stadium
May 20, 2023 – Edinburgh, UK – BT Murray Field Stadium
May 23, 2023 – Sunderland, UK – Stadium of Light
May 26, 2023 – Paris, FR – Stade de France
May 29, 2023 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
May 30, 2023 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
June 08, 2023 – Barcelona, ES – Olympic Stadium
June 11, 2023 – Marseille, FR – Orange Velodrome
June 15, 2023 – Cologne, DE – Rhein Energie Stadion
June 17, 2023 – Amsterdam, NL – Johan Crujff Arena
June 21, 2023 – Hamburg, DE – Volksparkstadion
June 24, 2023 – Frankfurt, DE – Deutsche Bank Park
June 27, 2023 – Warsaw, PL – PGE Narodowy
NORTH AMERICA
July 8, 2023 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre
July 12, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field
July 15, 2023 – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium
July 17, 2023 – Louisville, KY – L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium
July 20, 2023 – Minneapolis, MN – Huntington Bank Stadium
July 22, 2023 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field Stadium
July 26, 2023 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field
July 29, 2023 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
Aug. 01, 2023 – Boston, MA – Gillette Stadium
Aug. 03, 2023 – Pittsburgh, PA – Acrisure Stadium
Aug. 05, 2023 – Washington, DC – FEDEX Field
Aug. 09, 2023 – Charlotte, SC – Bank of America Stadium
Aug. 11, 2023 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Aug. 16, 2023 – Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium
Aug. 18, 2023 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium
Aug. 21, 2023 – St. Louis, MO – Dome at America’s Center
Aug. 24, 2023 – Phoenix, AZ – State Farm Stadium
Aug. 26, 2023 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium
Aug. 30, 2023 – San Francisco, CA – Levi’s Stadium
Sept. 02, 2023 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium
Sept. 11, 2023 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place
Sept. 13, 2023 – Seattle, WA – Lumen Field
Sept. 18, 2023 – Kansas City, MO – Arrowhead Stadium
Sept. 21, 2023 – Dallas, TX – AT&T Stadium
Sept. 23, 2023 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium
Sept. 27, 2023 – New Orleans, LA – Caesars Superdome