Mo Heart drops new song to raise conservation awareness: ‘Category is, biodiversity extravaganza!’ (EXCLUSIVE)

RuPaul’s Drag Race veteran Mo Heart has partnered with the media and conservation charity On the Edge to release a new music video to raise awareness of the endangered harlequin toads.

The track, titled ‘Miss Harlequin Toad’, highlights the unique traits, quirks and behaviours of these colourful creatures but also draws attention to the many threats it faces from habitat loss, climate change and disease.

Directed by Assaad Yacoub and produced by On the Edge, the hope is that the music video, which will also be released as a single on Spotify, will raise much-needed awareness of this often-overlooked amphibian.

Found across Central and South America, 75% of harlequin toads are threatened with extinction. In response, On the Edge is supporting the work of conservationists in Ecuador who are tackling the issues the species is facing. Here, we find out more from Mo.

What is the aim for ‘Miss Harlequin Toad’?

‘Miss Harlequin Toad’ is a pop banger. It’s got a chorus that’ll have you doing the ‘Ribbit Roll’ before you even realise you’re learning about conservation… This little toad is basically the drag queen of the rainforest, strutting around in pinks, yellows, and oranges. But sadly, it’s also under threat. People don’t realise these fabulous froggy jewels are disappearing. So I teamed up with On The Edge to make sure they get the spotlight they deserve. It’s camp, it’s creative, and it’s got an important message – because conserving nature should come with choreography!

What are you hoping people do after listening to the song?

I want folks to realise that there are so many incredible animals out there – totally overlooked. I get it, the world is a hot mess right now, but these little toads and their rainforest besties need some love too! Just by following On The Edge and supporting their work, you can learn how to help all of nature. So, dance first, save the rainforest second – it’s all about multitasking!

Across the series you’ve discovered lots of species through the brand new game Hoot or Scoot – what’s your new nature crush?

I met so many weird and wonderful creatures through the Hoot or Scoot series. Mother Nature really said category is: biodiversity extravaganza. But the one creature that truly stole my heart? The dugong. Mother Dugong, House of Dugong, Ebony Dugong – she is the moment! Graceful, curvy, and serving full ocean-floor fantasy, she’s basically the sea’s original ballroom queen..

Why did you want to work with On the Edge?

On the Edge take such an inclusive, creative approach to storytelling, making nature and conservation feel fresh, fabulous, and – most importantly – accessible. They’re not here to bore you with dry science; they’re here to entertain, to inspire, and to serve up wildlife realness in a way that actually sticks. They take risks, they embrace art, and they understand that saving the world should have a little flair. That’s why it resonated with me.