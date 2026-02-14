Miriam Margolyes to reprise her role in Oscar nominated A Friend of Dorothy feature film (EXCLUSIVE)

Nominated for an Oscar, A Friend of Dorothy creator Lee Knight has revealed that Miriam Margolyes will reprise her role in a feature-length version of the short film.

The 2025 Disney short, featuring Margolyes and Stephen Fry, is nominated for an Academy Award at the 98th Oscars in the ‘Live Action Short Film’ category.

Writer Knight attended the Attitude 101 charity lunch, empowered by Bentley, yesterday (13 February), celebrating the nomination while speaking to Attitude, revealing his next project.

“I’m just amazed to be on this journey with her” – Lee Knight on being nominated for an Oscar with Miriam Margolyes

Lee Knight at the Attitude 101, empowered by Bentley charity lunch (Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

“We are so excited,” he said. “I was just at an Oscar nominees’ luncheon with Miriam, and she flew in from Tuscany. She’s so excited… I’m just amazed to be on this journey with her.”

Margolyes, known for being unapologetically herself, had her fair share of hilarious behind-the-scenes moments, Knight revealed – many of which did not make the cut.

“If I was to stand here and tell you all the things that happened on set that didn’t make the cut, I’d be here all day. Miriam is just – what you see is what you get,” said Knight.

“I’m in the process of developing the feature film version of A Friend of Dorothy” – Knight reveals A Friend of Dorothy feature film

Knight, who was part of this year’s Attitude 101 ‘Film, TV and Music’ list for his Oscar-nominated short film, as well as for his accompanying credits as an on-stage and on-screen actor, also revealed what is next.

“I’m in the process of developing the feature film version of A Friend of Dorothy. So I’m currently working on that. I’m writing it at the moment,” he said.

“There’s always things in the pipeline, but that will be my main priority,” Knight added, telling Attitude that Margolyes is “on board” to return as the title character.

“There’ll be more casting” – Knight says Margolyes is set to reprise her role in his upcoming feature film

“That’ll be the same cast,” he said, before explaining: “And obviously, because it’ll be a feature film, not a short film, there’ll be more casting.”

Knight also praised Attitude cover star and Attitude 101 trailblazer Zack Polanski, admitting that since Polanski became Green Party leader in 2025, Knight has himself become a member of the party.

“This event feels more special than ever, and to be honoured alongside him, it’s just–” Knight paused. “I joined the Green Party solely because of him. So there we go.”

A Friend of Dorothy is available to stream now on Disney+.