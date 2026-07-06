Millie Bobby Brown claims she was a closeted gay soldier in a past life

Millie Bobby Brown, star of Stranger Things, claimed to believe she was a closeted gay soldier in a past life, based on one conspiracy theory.

Whilst promoting her upcoming film Enola Holmes 3, the 22-year-old appeared alongside co-star Louis Partridge on Capital Buzz, where the pair interviewed one another.

“Who do you think you were in a past life?” asked Partridge. Without hesitation, Brown responded: “I actually know exactly who I was.”

Millie Bobby Brown shares how she died in a past life

“I died, basically. I have a birthmark on my lower back, at the very bottom of my kind of spine, which is obviously meant to be the way that you died in your past life.”

Brown believes her birthmark is an indication she was stabbed to death in war. She explained: “They [soldiers] would put swords up people’s spines so they were completely paralysed, but they would obviously kind of die.”

She said she was “definitely” a man. “Hopefully a closeted gay man,” she added. Partridge stated he did not believe Brown’s conspiracy.

Enola Holmes 3 is available to stream on Netflix

Enola Holmes 3 is the threequel to Brown’s Sherlock Holmes spin-off, following the first film in 2020 and its sequel in 2022.

Enola Holmes marked Brown’s producing debut, making her one of the youngest people in Hollywood to earn a major feature film producer credit upon release at just 16 years old.

Enola Holmes 3 was released on 1 July and is available to stream now on Netflix UK.