Miley Cyrus announces new album Endless Summer Vacation and drops sultry album cover

Miley Cyrus has announced that her eighth studio album, named Endless Summer Vacation, is coming on the 10 March.

Sharing the news on Instagram, the star also dropped the eye-catching cover for the record, featuring the ‘Midnight Sky’ singer dangling from a flying trapeze.

Miley also shared a trailer that reflects the visual world that she’s built around the LP, which you can watch below.



‘Flowers’, the first single from the album, is dropping on 13 January.

‘Love letter to LA’

Endless Summer Vacation was recorded in Los Angeles and produced with Kid Harpoon, Greg Kurstin, Mike WiLL Made-It and Tyler Johnson.



In a press release, a rep for Miley said the star described the LP as a ‘love letter to LA’. (The title is fitting: the City of Angels gets 275 days of sunshine per year.)

Versions of the record available for pre-order include black vinyl, exclusive red vinyl and an exclusive clear vinyl variant only available on shop.mileycyrus.com.

Miley, known for hits like ‘Wrecking Ball’ and ‘Party in the USA’, released her last album, Plastic Hearts, in 2020.



In other Miley news, when asked about New Year’s resolutions not he Today show last December, Dolly Parton’s goddaughter answered: “I guess my resolution would really be… My instinct is very loud, but I’m not a great listener sometimes,” she said.

“Dolly was telling me, her husband [Carl Thomas Dean] says, ‘You’re not hard of hearing. You’re hard of listening.’ And I guess that would kind of be my resolution. To not just listen to myself, but listen to others.”