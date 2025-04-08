Mike White claps back at White Lotus pacing criticism: ‘Don’t be a bossy bottom’

Mike White has responded to critics of The White Lotus season three’s pacing with a perfect riposte: “Don’t be a bossy bottom.”

From a TV genius who captures the queer voices of his characters with such expertise, we expected nothing less.

The third season finale of the hit HBO show aired on Sunday (9 March 2025), with some taking issue with the latest iteration’s longer running time. (The finale clocked in at 90 minutes).

“If you don’t want to be edged, then get out of my bed” – Mike White

Speaking on the official podcast for The White Lotus, Mike said: “The pacing and the vibe… it definitely gets under their skin. There was complaining about how there’s no plot. That part I find weird. It never did… part of me is just like bro, this is the vibe. I’m world-building.”

He continued: “If you don’t want to go to bed with me then get out of my bed. I’m edging you! Enjoy the edging. If you don’t want to be edged, then get out of my bed. Do you know what I mean? Don’t be a bossy bottom. Get the fuck out of my bed. Don’t come home with me. Don’t get naked in my bed. Get the fuck out of my bed. Obviously something is going to happen.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, White also elaborated on the decision to cut a trans character from the show.

“It felt right in March of last year,” he admitted. “Now, there’s a vibe shift. I don’t think that it was radical, but that’s not the kind of attention I want. The politics of it could overwhelm whatever ideas I’m trying to talk about. And a lot of it was about time. Every episode is bulging at 60 minutes.”