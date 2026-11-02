Mighty Hoopla 2027: Robyn, Pussycat Dolls, Bebe Rexha and Kelis announced for 10th anniversary

Mighty Hoopla, the UK’s biggest LGBTQ+ pop festival, has announced its first wave of artists for its 10th anniversary celebrations at Brockwell Park, London, on Saturday 5 and Sunday 6 June 2027.

Global pop superstar Robyn and pop icons The Pussycat Dolls will headline the two-day celebration, with Kelis, Bebe Rexha, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and more joining the line-up.

Following its biggest-ever edition in 2026, which attracted more than 60,000 festival-goers from across the UK and Europe, Mighty Hoopla is preparing for another year of queer joy.

Mighty Hoopla celebrates 10th anniversary

Co-founder Glyn Fussell said in a news release: “These past ten years have been the biggest privilege of my life. In a world that can often feel hostile and scary, we have created a celebration of life at its most joyful at Hoopla.

“It blows my mind daily, and I take protecting it in all its glorious technicolour more seriously than anything. If I could look back at that young, queer, pop-obsessed kid and tell them this would be possible, I wouldn’t have believed it. That is why we won’t stop creating this beautiful space for you all to come and play.”

Tickets go on sale on Tuesday 3 November at 10am via the official Mighty Hoopla website.

Mighty Hoopla origins

Mighty Hoopla 2026 artist poster (Image: Provided)

Since launching as a London festival at Victoria Park in 2017, with headliners Years & Years and All Saints, the celebration has gone from strength to strength, attracting tens of thousands of festival-goers year after year.

This year saw UK pop icon Lily Allen perform her album West End Girl in full as a UK festival exclusive, bringing out Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall for a remix of Allen’s track ‘Beg For Me’.

Closing the festivities were Scissor Sisters, who delivered a hit-packed headline set and brought out special guest Sir Ian McKellen to perform his spoken-word monologue from ‘Invisible Light’.

Across 10 stages, Mighty Hoopla 2027 is set to bring together acts from across the globe.

Mighty Hoopla 2027 first wave of artists

Saturday 5 June

Headliner: Robyn

Kelis

Eve

Nicola Roberts

Alcazar

Another Level

Armana Khan

ARTWORK

Booty Luv

Dagny

Empress Of

Gok Wan

Girls Don’t Sync

Jordin Sparks

Louisa Johnson

Lisa Maffia & Romeo

Nina Sky

Tom Rasmussen

The Artful Dodger

Whigfield

Sunday 6 June

Headliner: The Pussycat Dolls