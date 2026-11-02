Mighty Hoopla 2027: Robyn, Pussycat Dolls, Bebe Rexha and Kelis announced for 10th anniversary
Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Flo, Eve, Nicola Roberts and more also join the line-up
By Aaron Sugg
Mighty Hoopla, the UK’s biggest LGBTQ+ pop festival, has announced its first wave of artists for its 10th anniversary celebrations at Brockwell Park, London, on Saturday 5 and Sunday 6 June 2027.
Global pop superstar Robyn and pop icons The Pussycat Dolls will headline the two-day celebration, with Kelis, Bebe Rexha, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and more joining the line-up.
Following its biggest-ever edition in 2026, which attracted more than 60,000 festival-goers from across the UK and Europe, Mighty Hoopla is preparing for another year of queer joy.
Mighty Hoopla celebrates 10th anniversary
Co-founder Glyn Fussell said in a news release: “These past ten years have been the biggest privilege of my life. In a world that can often feel hostile and scary, we have created a celebration of life at its most joyful at Hoopla.
“It blows my mind daily, and I take protecting it in all its glorious technicolour more seriously than anything. If I could look back at that young, queer, pop-obsessed kid and tell them this would be possible, I wouldn’t have believed it. That is why we won’t stop creating this beautiful space for you all to come and play.”
Tickets go on sale on Tuesday 3 November at 10am via the official Mighty Hoopla website.
Mighty Hoopla origins
Since launching as a London festival at Victoria Park in 2017, with headliners Years & Years and All Saints, the celebration has gone from strength to strength, attracting tens of thousands of festival-goers year after year.
This year saw UK pop icon Lily Allen perform her album West End Girl in full as a UK festival exclusive, bringing out Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall for a remix of Allen’s track ‘Beg For Me’.
Closing the festivities were Scissor Sisters, who delivered a hit-packed headline set and brought out special guest Sir Ian McKellen to perform his spoken-word monologue from ‘Invisible Light’.
Across 10 stages, Mighty Hoopla 2027 is set to bring together acts from across the globe.
Mighty Hoopla 2027 first wave of artists
Saturday 5 June
Headliner: Robyn
- Kelis
- Eve
- Nicola Roberts
- Alcazar
- Another Level
- Armana Khan
- ARTWORK
- Booty Luv
- Dagny
- Empress Of
- Gok Wan
- Girls Don’t Sync
- Jordin Sparks
- Louisa Johnson
- Lisa Maffia & Romeo
- Nina Sky
- Tom Rasmussen
- The Artful Dodger
- Whigfield
Sunday 6 June
Headliner: The Pussycat Dolls
- Bebe Rexha
- FLO
- Sophie Ellis-Bextor
- Ana Matronic
- 2 Unlimited
- B*Witched
- Bridge
- Countess Luann
- Erol Alkan (Disco 3000)
- Floorplan
- Icona Pop
- Jayda G
- Kerry Katona’s Kerry-Oke
- Rogue Traders
- Sasha Colby
- StooShe
- Tony & The Kiki
- Tsatsamis
- Ultra Naté
- Vengaboys