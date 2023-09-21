Michelle Visage promises Drag Race UK season 5 will ‘knock your socks off’ 

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK judge Michelle Visage has suggested we’re in for a very strong fifth season of the BBC show, which premieres on 28 September.

Earlier this month, fans got to meet the ten queens who will appear in the upcoming season later this month.

And Michelle has already given her verdict on what we can expect from what sounds like a very excellent bunch of queens indeed.

She made the comments while chatting about the lack of queens from other parts of the UK, as all this season’s line-up live in England.

“This series [is] gonna knock your socks off” – Michelle Visage

Season one alumni Blu Hydrangea, who is from Belfast, posted: “Love the UK5 cast, but 5 seasons with only two Irish queens.”

“You ask them!” she told Digital Spy when quizzed on why we won’t be seeing queens from outside of England.

“They have to audition. You can’t pick from the sky. If they don’t audition, or if they’re not on the level they need to be quite yet but I do believe they’ll all get there, that’s the way the cookie crumbles,” she continued.

But she went on to confirm there’s a very strong series on the way, ahead of its premiere next week.

“We’d love to represent all of the UK. Regional drag is everywhere. It’s all about the audition, but this series [is] gonna knock your socks off,” she teased.

Well, we can’t wait to see more from this lot.

They’ve certainly got big shoes to fill, after the incredible Danny Beard won RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season four, with Cheddar Gorgeous finishing as the runner-up.

Of course, alongside Michelle, Mama Ru will be back to oversee the proceedings, once again joined routinely by Graham Norton and Alan Carr.

The core judges will also be helped out by a dazzling array of guest judges including Heartstopper‘s Yasmin Finney and Sophie Ellis Bextor.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK returns to BBC Three and BBC iPlayer on Thursday, 28 September.