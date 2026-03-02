Love, Victor star Michael Cimino sends fans wild with gay nightclub performance on dominatrix night

Michael Cimino got audiences gawking at Beaches Tropicana WeHo during designer Kyle Chan’s birthday celebration on Saturday (28 February).

Singing at the West Hollywood gay nightclub this weekend, the Love, Victor actor put on a leather-bearing show under the theme: Dominatrix fantasy.

Headlining the annual birthday event, Cimino sang some of his original music, as well as ‘Happy Birthday’ to the jewellery designer.

Michael Cimino heated things up at Beaches Tropicana WeHo, going topless mid performance

Fans praised the singer’s performance, and as things got hotter in the club, he went topless, grabbing tips from fans and putting them down his trousers.

Performers that followed included RuPaul’s Drag Race star Kim Chi Chic, as well as Miss Shu Mai, Cash Monet and Anna Mae.

Celebrity jewellery designer Chan celebrated the night in an Instagram post, posing alongside the singer and other invitees.

“I am incredibly honoured to have seen Michael Cimino perform live” – Kyle Chan praising Cimino performance

“Last night was magical as I kicked off my yearly birthday party at the iconic Beaches Tropicana WeHo. I got to celebrate with all my family and friends,” he wrote.

“Thank you so much for spending your Saturday night with me. I am incredibly honoured to have seen Michael Cimino perform live and sing me the birthday song,” Chan continued.

Cimino, alongside his acting career, has released music, notably in 2025 with his seven-track album Superhero.