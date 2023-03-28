It’s like that, y’all… Megan Thee Stallion and Mariah Carey are to headline this year’s LA Pride.

The LGBTQ festival returns from Saturday-Sunday 9-10 June 2023, with Megan kicking off the ‘Hot Girl Summer’ weekender by playing on the Saturday and Mariah the Sunday.

Additional artists are to be announced soon.

“This incredible event advocates for diversity, inclusivity and equality” – Megan

Commenting, Mariah said: “I’m thrilled and honored to be a part of LA Pride 2023. I am happy to be back in-person celebrating with the LGBTQIA+ community here in Southern California and throughout all of the lands!”

The ‘We Belong Together’ singer continued: “Let’s come together to celebrate love, inclusion, and Pride.”

Meanwhile, Megan enthused: “I can’t wait to headline LA Pride in the Park and celebrate the phenomenal LGBTQIA+ community.”



The ‘Sweetest Pie’ singer continued: “This incredible event advocates for diversity, inclusivity and equality, so I’m honoured to perform and have a blast with all of the hotties in attendance.”

Elsewhere, Gerald Garth, board president of LA Pride said: “Mariah Carey and Megan Thee Stallion are the perfect artists to headline LA Pride in the Park this year as we expand to two days.

“These empowering and iconic women are sure to take the stage by storm to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community and will undoubtedly make this year’s LA Pride in the Park an unforgettable experience.”

Tickets for LA Pride are now on sale, priced at $69 for a single day and $119 for the weekend. VIP tickets for one day are $299 and $549 for a VIP Weekend ticket.

For more information, visit lapride.org.