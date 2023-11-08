Mean Girls musical trailer is here – and it’s so fetch

The trailer for the upcoming Mean Girls musical reimagining has been released, giving us the first glance of the movie’s brand new cast.

Titled simply Mean Girls, the musical comedy is set to be released in the US on 12 January, 2024. A worldwide release date has yet to be confirmed.

In the trailer, we see original castmember and Mean Girls creator reprise her role as Ms. Norbury. Also featured are the new ‘Plastics’, including Angourie Rice as Cady Heron and Reneé Rapp as Regina George.

Though the new Mean Girls is a musical comedy, music is absent from the trailer for some reason. Still, the trailer confirms that ‘Jingle Bell Rock’ is going to be on the cards – that’s all we need to know.

The movie features Mad Men dreamboat Jon Hamm as Coach Carr. Tim Meadows also returns as Principal Duvall.

Reimagining a 2004 cult classic

The original Mean Girls was released in 2004, soon becoming a cult classic. It stars Lindsay Lohan as Cady Heron and Rachel McAdams as bully Regina George.

When home-schooled Cady Heron is inducted to North Shore High, she befriends The Plastics – Regina, Gretchen and Karen.

However, she soon learns that high school is a whole new game of survival of the fittest, and things take a turn when she devises a plan to end Regina George’s reign.

Of course, she soon learns the hard way that you can’t cross a queen bee without getting stung.

A musical version of the movie debuted in 2017 in the US, making its way to Broadway the following year. The Mean Girls Musical will be coming to London’s West End in 2024, with tickets available now.