Artist Mark Mann brings ‘queer interior’ exhibition to Museum of Classical Archaeology

English textile artist Mark Mann is to open an exhibition of new art at Cambridge‘s Museum of Classical Archaeology inspired by the homes of gay men prior to homosexuality’s decriminilisation in 1967.

Mann, who is represented by the queer-owned Gray Area Gallery in Norwich, will present a series of new works, bringing together soft furnishings and ceramics. The exhibition is entitled A Room of One’s Own, a reference to a Virginia Wolf essay which incorporated a love letter sent between two men in 1909.

The works will be on display in the museum’s Cast Gallery, installed between its permanent collection of Greek and Roman sculptures which the museum hopes will “reveal the ways in which the classical body has long been a lens for queer desire.” It also stated in press materials for the show that it believes Mann’s works will serve to “lay bare difficult queer histories.”

Speaking exclusively to Attitude ahead of the exhibition’s opening on 28 January, Mann said: “While enjoying the decorative glazed surfaces and pattens I hope a consideration is given to our queer past and the importance of a space we can define on our own terms.

“Around the world queer people are at risk of imprisonment, persecution and death. For these individuals a queer space of their own is a something they can only dream of.”

We also caught up with Kenza Gray and Marie-Laurence Boisvert, co-owner of the Gray Area Gallery, who spoke about the significance of Mann’s work being exhibited at a museum level.

“It is not to be underestimated how important this show is for queer artists, that a museum has given us total freedom to address some tough topics without censorship,” they said. “We are so proud of the work that Mark has created for this show, it will hopefully be an example of the level of respect, attention and the platform that queer artists deserve.”

“Mark was the first artist who we offered representation to and it was not simply because he was Queer, it was because his art hit us, the quality and the message, it was so powerful,” the gallerists explained.

A Room of One’s Own by Mark Mann is on view at the Museum of Classical Archaeology from 28 January through 4 April 2025.