Marina confirms 6th studio album, talks new book of poetry and supporting Kylie Minogue

Marina has confirmed her sixth album is due in 2025 – and that it will be unrelated to her upcoming book of poetry, Eat the World.

The singer shared the news while speaking to Attitude on Saturday (13 July 2024) at BST Hyde Park in London, after her enthusiastically-received performance in support of headliner Kylie Minogue.

“I am working on a new record, and I am loving it” the star said. “It will definitely be out next year.”

Marina added of Eat the World, out October 2024: “I’m super excited about that. It’s something that’s a very different feel for me.”

Asked if it the poetry book was feeding into the record, she replied: “Not really. It exists on its own thing. I can’t focus on more than one project at a time. It’s very difficult for me. I like committing fully, then moving on to the next thing. I’ll be doing some fun promo around it; lots of podcasts. There’s lots to talk about.”

“Kylie has been one of my icons since I was 15” – Marina

“It was amazing!” Marina added of supporting Kylie. “I love her as a human, and the crowd were pretty loving. Kylie has been one of my icons since I was 15 years old. I’ve been listening to her a lot the last year. I think we manifested this gig!”

“I haven’t played a show for a year and a half, so it has been an interesting, the run-up to this show, being put on a stage when you haven’t for a while,” added the star.

‘I Can’t Get You Out of My Head’ singer Kylie personally invited Marina, 38, to support her on the day. “I met her about five years ago at something,” Marina explained. “I think she just thought we’d have a similar crossover in fanbase.”

“Chappell Roan is very idiosyncratic”

When Attitude compared rising star Chappell Roan to Marina – especially for the eccentricity in her music – the ‘Seventeen’ singer enthused: “I love her. I can totally see why people draw comparisons. She’s very idiosyncratic and very much herself. When I first heard her record, I recognised how starved I’ve been for albums that have identity and cohesion. Bring back fun!”

Responding to the likes of Billie Eilish going on record as a Marina fan, the Welsh-born star said: “It’s flattering, especially when the artist is amazing – I’m a fan of Billie. It feels like a nice cycle of life in music, when someone like Kylie has inspired me, and my music had inspired another generation of artists.

“Honestly, it’s part of an artist’s purpose to be part of culture, and feel like you’re contributing in some way.”

Attitude also asked our former cover star, whose songs include ‘Froot’, ‘Are you Satisfied?’ and ‘Bubblegum Bitch’, about LGBTQ allyship.

On her advice to public figures on the subject, she said: “Use that [your voice]. Whether for LGBTQ rights or other political causes. We’re at a time where it doesn’t really serve anyone to be quiet. What we all crave, I sense, is to know that the people we look up to are human, and feel the same way we do. Not everyone’s the same though. That’s also OK.”