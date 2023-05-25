Margot Robbie is on a mission in brand new Barbie trailer

There’s a new Barbie movie trailer and there’s so much new stuff!

The new trailer debuted on Thursday (25 May). It sees Margot Robbie as Barbie go on a mission to discover “the truth about the universe.” There’s also a whole lot more camp!

Barbie is thrust upon this quest after her life begins to turn on its head almost literally. She recounts to her fellow Barbies that her feet are flat on the ground and she’s having cold showers. She is also no longer floating serenely down to the ground from her home.

“Some things have been happening that might be related,” she can be heard telling her friends. This sends everyone into a panic with Hari Nef’s Barbie screaming “FLAT FEET!!” dramatically.

After a visit to Kate McKinnon’s Barbie Margot’s Barbie is presented with a choice: “Go back to your regular life,” represented by a typical Barbie shoe. The alternative: “Or you can know the truth about the universe.”

The latter is represented by a dull-looking sandal. Barbie is then sent on a mission to the real world where she finds herself an oddity in society.

As people laugh at her and the ever-faithful Ken (Ryan Gosling) Barbie is given a rude awakening after being slapped on the ass by a man. She then punches said man and ends up being arrested.

“Humans only have one ending. Ideas live forever”

The rest of the trailer also shows off more of the “real world” characters played by the likes of America Ferrera, Will Ferrell, and Connor Swindells.

The trailer also gives a better indication as to the themes of the film such as gender roles and how Barbie as an idea is perceived.

“Humans only have one ending. Ideas live forever,” we hear at the end of the trailer.

Gosling’s Ken also gets a dose of reality as he is challenged by a female doctor and tries to do an appendectomy because “I’m a man.”

Earlier this week, Dua Lipa got us all even more excited about the upcoming movie by sharing a snippet of her soundtrack on social media.

In April we also got a first look at some of the characters in the movie.

Barbie arrives in cinemas on 21 July.