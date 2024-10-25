Manu Ríos shares tender piano cover of Chappell Roan’s ‘Good Luck, Babe’

Spanish actor and model Manu Ríos wowed us with his scene-stealing performance in Netflix‘s Elite, but we now the 25-year-old to blow our socks off with another talent: his singing voice.

In a post shared on Instagram, Ríos can be seen showing off his musical talents and it’s really quite impressive.

Sat at the piano in a black t-shirt and jeans, the actor launches into a cover of one of the biggest songs of 2024: Chappell Roan‘s queer hit ‘Good Luck, Babe!’

For his cover, Ríos clearly opts for a softer approach to the track, reaching up into his falsetto on the chorus. Watch the video below.

Despite only being released earlier this year, ‘Good Luck, Babe!’ has become something a modern queer classic with its lyrics about compulsory heterosexuality and sapphic desire.

Following its release, the song reached number two on the Official Singles Chart in the UK, and climbed to number four on the Billboard Hot 100.

Like us, Ríos is clearly a fan, too, while his cover has also picked up praise from fans, as well as his Elite co-star Omar Ayuso and Drag Race winner Sasha Colby.

In a comment on the video, one fan wrote: “Why is this better than the original version?”

“Someone better add this to Spotify,” wrote another.

Ríos’s talents as a musician shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise. The star first rose to notoriety as a teenager after sharing covers of songs on YouTube. He even started work on recording an EP.

“When I was 15, I started a music project in the US,” Ríos said in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar Spain earlier this year.

“But just when I had my EP ready, I signed with Netflix and decided to go for acting. I prefer to focus on one thing rather than cover too much. Although music is essential for me and I will try it again.”

Maybe, Ríos’s cover of ‘Good Luck, Babe!’ is a sign that he’s now ready to give music another go. We sure hope so.