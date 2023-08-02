Alison Goldfrapp, Raven Mandella, and Conchita Wurst join Manchester Pride lineup

We have our final headline acts for Manchester Pride 2023 and it is going to be a good one!

Alison Goldfrapp, Raven Mandella, and surprise guest Conchita Wurst will headline the festival. They join already-announced Jake Shears, Pabllo Vittar, Natasha Bedingfield, Lisa Scott-Lee, Jodie Harsh, and others.

Hot off the success of her debut solo album, The Love Intention, the Goldfrapp frontwoman will take to the stage on Saturday 26 August. She will also be joined by the likes of Drag Race UK’s Black Peppa, Pabllo Vittar, and Jodie Harsh.

Posting about the news on Wednesday (2 August) Goldfrapp tweeted: “I can’t think of a better way to conclude my summer shows than playing at @ManchesterPride and celebrating with all of you!”

I can’t think of a better way to conclude my summer shows than playing at @ManchesterPride and celebrating with all of you! ️‍️‍🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ Less than a month to go…get your tickets through this link: https://t.co/rupv1nBLST #ManchesterPride pic.twitter.com/HJNNZoJhEP — Alison Goldfrapp (@alisongoldfrapp) August 2, 2023

Meanwhile, the “unapologetically Black and queer” dancer, drag performer, and DJ, Raven Mandella, who has performed with Honey Dijon, Groove Armada, Kelly Rowland, and Nile Rogers, will headline Black Pride MCR on the MancUnity Stage on Saturday.

Also on Saturday, the Austrian drag artist and 2014 Eurovision Song Contest winner, Conchita Wurst, will perform at the Village Stage after marching in the parade with Booking.com.

Mark Fletcher, the CEO of Manchester Pride, also said “We are thrilled to be presenting such a diverse lineup that truly reflects the vibrancy and diversity of our communities.”

A 2022 report found that Manchester Pride could be more transparent as well as more inclusive in the future.

It followed a BBC investigation that found only 3% of the profits from the 2019 event went to charities. This was a 50% drop from 2018.

For the 2023 event, 96% of performers identify as queer. 54% are also women, 51% are people of colour, and more than 42% are from trans and non-binary communities. 34% of performers are disabled or neurodivergent.

Manchester Pride 2023 will take place from 25 to 28 August.

Tickets for the Gay Village Party are available to purchase through Ticketmaster.

£2.50 of each ticket goes to the Manchester Pride Community Fund. The Fund directly supports LGBTQ+ causes and projects in Greater Manchester.