Mae Muller announces debut album ‘Sorry I’m Late’

After representing the UK at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest Mae Muller has announced her debut album.

Sorry I’m Late will be released on 15 September and will feature her Eurovision dance-pop banger ‘I Wrote A Song’. The singer has also announced an array of tour dates and other live performances.

“I’m so excited,” said Mae of her newly announced LP. “I can’t wait for the fans that have stuck by me from the beginning to hear the record, and for those that have been so supportive on my Eurovision journey to hear more music.

“I’m really showing a different side of myself on this album: a vulnerable one, one that I haven’t spoken about before. I can be strong, sassy, confident, and I can also be sad and have my low moments, but I’m still me…. it’s just as empowering to show both sides.”

Mae Muller’s debut album Sorry I’m Late (Image: Provided)

Through her 17-track LP Mae will tackle as well as celebrate the female experience at large. Deeply personal, the songs will explore love and loss, dating, and relationships while capturing the mood of her generation.

Mae also looks set to have even more fun in 2023 with a series of performances throughout the summer.

27 May – Birmingham Pride, Birmingham

11 June – Capital Summertime Ball, Wembley Stadium, London

8 July – Silverstone Circuit, Northamptonshire

21 July – Truck Festival, Oxfordshire

22 July – Tramlines Festival, Sheffield

5 August – Brighton Pride, Brighton

25 August – Victorious Festival, Portsmouth

27 August – The Big Feastival, Cotswold’s

1 September – Coca-Cola Music Experience, Madrid, Spain

3 September – Sundown Festival, Norwich

Mae Muller’s 17-track LP Sorry I’m Late will be released on 15 September (Image: BBC)

Fans of Mae will have further chances to see the ‘I Wrote A Song’ singer as she tours the UK in November 2023.

Mon 20 Nov – Glasgow SWG3 (TV Studio)

Tue 21 Nov 2023 – Manchester O2 Ritz

Thu 23 Nov 2023 -London Roundhouse

Fri 24 Nov 2023 -Birmingham O2 Institute

Sat 25 Nov 2023 -Leeds Beckett Student’s Union

Mon 27 Nov 2023 -Dublin Academy*

You can pre-order Mae Muller’s Sorry I’m Late here.