BBC removed homophobic tic aimed at Alan Cumming, says Tourette’s activist after BAFTAs backlash

John Davidson has said that the BBC edited out a homophobic slur involuntarily directed at BAFTAs host Alan Cumming on Sunday (22 February)

The Tourette’s campaigner – whose life inspired the nominated film I Swear – drew headlines after shouting the N-word while actors Delroy Lindo and Michael B Jordan were presenting an award.

The ceremony aired on a two-hour delay, but the language was not removed from the BBC transmission before broadcast, prompting an apology from the corporation and the temporary removal of the programme from iPlayer.

“I have made four documentaries with the BBC in the past, and feel that they should have been aware of what to expect from Tourette’s” – John Davidson

In a new interview with Variety, Davidson said he believed stronger safeguards should have been in place, explaining: “I have made four documentaries with the BBC in the past, and feel that they should have been aware of what to expect from Tourette’s and worked harder to prevent anything that I said – which, after all, was some 40 rows back from the stage – from being included in the broadcast.”

BBC chief content officer Kate Phillips later apologised to staff, writing: “I’m so sorry that a racial slur was not edited out of our broadcast. We understand how distressing this was.” She added that editors had removed another instance of offensive language and said the remark directed at Lindo and Jordan “was aired in error and we would never have knowingly allowed this to be broadcast”.

Davidson has now revealed that additional tics aimed at Cumming were edited out of the televised version of the ceremony.

“This resulted in homophobic tics from me and led to a shout of ‘paedophile’” – Davison on his echolalia being trigged by a mention of Paddington Bear

He told the publication that he is “often triggered by what I see and/or what I hear, and this part of the condition is called echolalia”, before recalling one moment from the show.

He said, “Alan Cumming joked about his own sexuality and, when referencing Paddington Bear, said, ‘Maybe you would like to come home with me, Paddington. It wouldn’t be the first time I have taken a hairy Peruvian bear home with me.’ This resulted in homophobic tics from me and led to a shout of ‘paedophile’ that was likely triggered because Paddington Bear is a children’s character.”

Davidson added: “I would appreciate reports of the event explaining that I ticked perhaps 10 different offensive words on the night of the awards. The N-word was one of these, and I completely understand its significance in history and in the modern world, but most articles are giving the impression I shouted one single slur on Sunday.”

“Tourette’s Syndrome is a disability and the tics you’ve heard tonight are involuntary” – Alan Cumming told the BAFTAs audience

During the ceremony, Cumming addressed the situation directly from the stage, telling audiences: “Tourette’s Syndrome is a disability and the tics you’ve heard tonight are involuntary, which means the person who has Tourette’s Syndrome has no control over their language. We apologise if you are offended tonight.”

Davidson left the auditorium shortly after the incident and later described the experience as overwhelming, saying: “I felt a wave of shame and embarrassment hit me all at once. You want the floor to swallow you up. I wanted to disappear. I wanted to hide – just get away from all the eyes.” His team has confirmed he has since reached out privately to Lindo and Jordan.

When contacted for comment, a BBC spokesperson said, “Some viewers may have heard strong and offensive language during the BAFTA Film Awards. This arose from involuntary verbal tics associated with Tourette syndrome, and as explained during the ceremony it was not intentional. We apologise that this was not edited out prior to broadcast and it has been removed from BBC iPlayer.”