Luke Macfarlane reveals his turn-on for ‘sticky-outy’ ears, with Russell Tovey getting a shoutout

Ever wanted to know Luke Macfarlane‘s turn-ons? Well, listen up! The Attitude cover star and Bros actor got candid during a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, revealing the things he looks for in a romantic partner.

During the celebrity talk show’s signature game of “Pillow Talk,” guests held a pillow to their ear while answering questions about romance, and apparently Russell Tovey‘s ears.

“I find it really sexy when a guy has sticky-outy ears” – Luke Macfarlane

Firstly, Macfarlane and his co-star in the new series of Apple TV+ Platonic Rose Byrne revealed their first celebrity crushes.

Byrne chose Kylie Minogue, while the gay actor admitted to having a soft spot for Mark Wahlberg.

The conversation took a saucy turn when Cohen asked about Macfarlane’s “oddest turn-on”. Gesturing his ears forward, “I like sticky-outy ears; when people have sticky-outy ears,” he said.

Confirming once again, “I find it really sexy when a guy has sticky-outy ears.”

Seth Rogan jokingly brought up Alfred E. Neuman, a fictitious mascot and cover boy of the American humour magazine Mad known for his large ears.

Cohen added Plainclothes actor Russell Tovey to the mix, and Macfarlane agreed. “Russell Tovey has sticky-outy ears,” Macfarlane said, nodding and smiling at the thought.

When asked to describe himself as a lover in three words, he said: “Listen, touch, kiss.”

Macfarlane also shared a tender moment, reflecting on a walk through New York City that reminded him of moving there at 19, an experience that brought a brief moment of nostalgia.

The second series of Platonic is available now on Apple TV+.