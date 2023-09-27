Lukas Gage convinces Zachary Quinto he’s a ‘cool, hot Zaddy’ in raucous Down Low trailer

A trailer has dropped for an outrageous new comedy, Down Low, starring Lukas Gage and Zachary Quinto.

The film stars the White Lotus and Star Trek actors as Cameron and Gary respectively. Simon Rex, Audra McDonald, and Judith Light also star.

Gary, who’s approaching 50, hires Cameron, a “boundary-free sex worker” to give him an erotic massage, which it turns out is his first “intimate” experience with a man. It turns out Gary was married and had two kids. And a dog.

“I really don’t know what to say. I mean, words of affirmation is not my love language. It’s more like…” says Cameron as he acts giving head to multiple men.

Zachary Quinto and Lukas Gage in Down Low (Image: Sony Pictures Entertainment)

The two men then go on a wild adventure over the course of a day as Cameron tries to teach Gary about being gay in 2023.

This includes signing up for Grindr-like apps, although Gary’s first encounter doesn’t exactly go to plan. The man trips falls out of a window, and dies.

From there, things get more wild as the two men try to dispose of the dead body using a friend from the dark web. There’s also music, partying, possibly poppers, catwalks, and a riotous line from Judith Light’s character.

“Church girls know how to kneel,” she says cheekily with an equally devilish wink.

Zachary Quinto and Lukas Gage in Down Low (Image: Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Ultimately Gary is finally able to affirm to himself in a mirror: “I am a cool, hot Zaddy,” with Cameron over his shoulder.

The two men also share a love of one bit of the Ben Affleck-led Gone Girl.

Down Low was written by Lukas Gage as well as Phoebe Fisher and directed by Rightor Doyle. The film premiered a SXSW earlier this year.

Down Low will be available on digital platforms from 10 October.