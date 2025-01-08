Lukas Gage teases details of upcoming film Companion: ‘It’s a fun ride’

Attitude cover star Lukas Gage has spoken out about his upcoming film, the romantic psychological thriller Companion.

Gage, who has previously wowed audiences with his memorable turns in The White Lotus, Euphoria and Smile 2, will appear in the film opposite Yellowjackets star Sophie Thatcher and Scream actor Jack Quaid. Speaking exclusively to Attitude ahead of the film’s UK release on 31 Janaury, Gage said: “It’s by the producers of Barbarian. It’s got Barbarian twists and turns, genre-mashing, humour, horror, thriller — everything.

“We shot in upstate New York. Actually, the same town that I shot Smile 2 in. Weird! Cold Spring, New York. It’s gorgeous. It was a blast. And the house we shot in was incredible. Kind of like the one I’m shooting now, Rosebush Pruning. So unique and specifc, it’s its own character. Kind of brutalist and dark.”

The film, which sees Gage turn ‘gay best friend’ cliches on their head, also stars Rupert Friend, Harvey Guillén and Megan Suri. On the plot, Gage was reticent to reveal too much prior to the film coming out: “It’s about a group of friends who go to a lake house, and it goes terribly wrong,” he explained. “I can’t give [away] much more than that. But it’s a fun ride.”

Elsewhere in his Attitude interview, Gage spoke about how he connected with Heartstopper actor Kit Connor after both actors received scrutiny when viewers assumed they were straight actors playing queer roles. The pressure on Connor eventually mounted to the point that the teen actor said he felt forced to come out as bisexual.

“There’s a grey area with sexuality,” Gage opined. “Nuances. To be demanding receipts… I remember, it was the same time people were coming for me, they were coming for Kit. Feeling bullied into coming out at 18 years old? That area where public and private intersect is so confusing to me.

“I haven’t [met Kit] in person, just online. I’d love to. One day,” said the actor. “And then, the adverse reaction to it all… I felt for him. With my experience in that situation, I felt like I reached a point where it just became like… It was a big fuck you to everybody. I was like, ‘All right. I’m going to be completely out there. Be in-your-face annoying about it.’”

Issue 362 of Attitude magazine is available to order here, and alongside 15 years of back issues on the free Attitude app.