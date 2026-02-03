Lukas Gage and Madeline Clyne respond to dating rumours in hilarious exchange

Lukas Gage and Madelyn Cline have responded to dating rumours after being mistaken for a couple on a night out in West Hollywood.

The former Attitude cover star and the American actress were photographed by the press, with celebrity gossip column Deuxmoi labelling them a “new couple alert”.

Under the Instagram post of the pair, they joked in the comments about the unflattering photo (though we think they looked great), explaining why their skin appeared so shiny.

“Secrets are exhausting” – Madelyn Cline quips under the photo of her and Lukas Gage

“Love of my life, but also I feel like there are better pictures of me,” penned Cline. Gage clarified: “Madelyn and I had an IPL that day.”

Referring to her makeup, the model-turned-actress humorously explained: “I literally don’t even know how to bake.” In another comment, she quipped: “Secrets are exhausting.”

Fans found the social media post hilarious, writing in the comments: “Lavender wedding finally happening.” Internet sensation Dylan Mulvaney joked: “I hope they are open.”

“I’m like 10% straight or 10% bi” – Lukas Gage on his sexuality

Some of the comments were more hopeful, referencing Gage’s appearance on the In Your Dreams With Owen Thiele podcast in late 2025, where he discussed his sexuality.

“I’m pretty fucking gay. I got married to a guy on TV – like, I don’t know how much more gay I can get,” Gage said, before adding, and this is the part that has got fans excited: “I’m like 10% straight or 10% bi.”

The 30-year-old actor was previously married to Chris Appleton, after going public with their relationship in early 2023 and tying the knot that April on season four of The Kardashians. They separated just six months later.

Gage and Cline are both publicly single

Since his and Appleton’s divorce in June 2024, Gage has not publicly dated anyone.

As of late 2025, Cline is also publicly single, having had several high-profile relationships, including with her Outer Banks co-star Chase Stokes in 2021 and Pete Davidson in 2025.

Gage and Cline first met on the set of the 2021 film What Breaks the Ice, where Cline admitted she had a crush on him, although they remain just close friends.