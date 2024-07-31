Look back at 25 years of Love Muscle XX as legendary Brixton club night returns

The legendary LGBTQ+ club night Love Muscle XX is set to celebrate its 25th birthday with a return to its spiritual home in Brixton.

Scheduled for Saturday, 21 September, the event will take place at Electric Brixton, formerly known as the iconic Fridge Night Club.

Love Muscle’s journey began in the early 90s, a time of seismic shifts in queer clubbing culture. The club’s rise coincided with the emergence of new sounds and styles in dance music, and Love Muscle was at the forefront, shaping the sonic landscape of London’s gay scene.

(Image: Andrew Czezowski) (Image: Andrew Czezowski) (Image: Andrew Czezowski)

DJ Marc Andrews (Image: Andrew Czezowski) (Image: Andrew Czezowski) Mama Yvette (Image: Andrew Czezowski)

Known for its unique music policy, Love Muscle XX carved out a distinctive niche. It became the go-to destination for lovers of vocal house and hardbag, genres that defined the era. But it wasn’t just about the music – Love Muscle nights were famous for their atmosphere, fuelled by a crowd of shirtless, sweaty, muscular men dancing with unbridled joy and freedom.

Mama Yvette, Angie Brown and more to appear

Love Muscle XX’s 25th birthday celebration aims to recreate that electrifying atmosphere – for original attendees and first-timers. At the helm will be the legendary drag hostess Mama Yvette, whose larger-than-life persona became integral to Love Muscle’s identity ever since its inception.

DJ Paul Heron, fittingly celebrating his 25th year in the business, will play a special birthday party set. Original resident Dorian will also perform an extended set of Love Muscle XX classics with modern day twists.

Mama Yvette (Image: Andrew Czezowski) (Image: Andrew Czezowski) (Image: Andrew Czezowski)

Undoubtedly, the highlight of the evening will be a performance by dance legend Angie Brown, whose powerful vocals and camp stage presence made her a staple of the 90s queer clubbing scene. The only difficult choice is to decide which T-shirt not to wear.

Tickets for the Love Muscle XX Birthday Party are available now by clicking here.