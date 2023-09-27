LOOSE CHANGE to support Galop with ‘Fangs & Fur’ Halloween event

After a successful Barbie-themed event earlier this summer, LOOSE CHANGE is back with its next event. And it’s all about Halloween.

‘Fangs & Fur’ will be the cause-centered queer night‘s second event dedicated to the spooky season. This time it’ll be raising money for Galop, the LGBTQ+ anti-abuse charity.

The spooky event will take place at the night’s new home of EartH Hackney on Friday 6 October, really setting Halloween in motion.

LOOSE CHANGE’s ‘Fangs and Fur’ will mark the start of Halloween (Image: Provided)

Providing some spellbinding DJ sets will be drag performer Karma as well as cabaret artist Archi. Queer House Party co-founder Watcha will also be on the decks for an equally bewitching set, as well as two of LOOSE CHANGE’s four co-founders, MADAME and Xyanide.

Matt Horwood, another of LOOSE CHANGE’s co-founders said: “Halloween feels like Christmas to so many queer people, but the parties tend only to be spread across the final two weekends of the month.”

Reflecting on the success of last year’s Halloween event – ‘Drop Dead Gorgeous’ – which also took place at the start of October, Matt said it was a no-brainer to do something similar celebrating all things vampire and werewolf.

“It’s absolutely vital we do whatever we can do to support them”

As a cause-centered night, LOOSE CHANGE has raised more than £10,500 for queer charities since it started last year. Matt said the founders were inspired to focus on supporting Galop following a spate of high-profile homophobic attacks.

In August two men were stabbed outside The Two Brewers in Clapham, London. Both men survived. Days later a couple was hospitalised after being assaulted in Brixton.

These and other attacks have acted as a stark reminder of the dangers LGBTQ people face on a daily basis.

As per Galop, in 2022 there was a reported 41% increase in anti-LGB hate crimes. Meanwhile, there was a 56% increase in transphobic hate crimes.

Horwood added that in light of these incidents and statistics, services like Galop “are more vital than ever.” Further to that, he said, “As so many of the services and groups that run to support our community face funding cuts, it’s absolutely vital we do whatever we can do to support them.”

Tickets for ‘Fangs & Fur’ are available here.