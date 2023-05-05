Looking’s Jonathan Groff joins Doctor Who cast in new series

Add another star to the upcoming series of Doctor Who – Looking‘s Jonathan Groff is joining the intergalactic adventures.

Groff, 38, a star of stage and screen, joins the already announced Ncuti Gatwa as the new Doctor, Heartstopper‘s Yasmin Finney, Neil Patrick-Harris, and Jinkx Monsoon.

Details of the Glee actor’s role remain undisclosed for the time being ut his casting is sure to amp up anticipation ahead of the special 60th anniversary series.

“Strap on your space boots, this is going to be a blast!”

Speaking of the announcement Groff said: “I am so thrilled to jump into the extraordinary mind of Russell T Davies and watch the incredible Ncuti Gatwa soar in this iconic role!”

Russell T Davies, who returns as showrunner, added: “This is an incredible coup, and a great honour, to get such a huge star striding on to our set. So strap on your space boots, this is going to be a blast!”

Audiences may also recognise Groff from his roles in The Matrix Resurrections, Knock at the Cabin, and Mindhunter. He’s also well known as the voice of Kristoff in the Frozen films.

Jonathan Groff joins Doctor Who (Image: Provided)

In April it was announced that two-time Drag Race winner, Jinkx Monsoon, was joining Doctor Who.

Ncuti Gatwa, Yasmin Finney, and Neil Patrick Harris. Coronation Street star Millie Gibson has also joined as the new companion, Ruby Sunday.

In October fans saw Jodie Whittaker’s version of The Doctor regenerate. This led to the surprising return of David Tennant, who played The Doctor from 2005-2010.

Catherine Tate’s much-loved Donna Noble also briefly appeared.

Doctor Who returns in November with three special episodes with David Tennant reprising his role as the Fourteenth Doctor.

This will coincide with the 60th anniversary. Sex Education star Gatwa will take over formally as The Doctor in an episode set to air during the festive season.