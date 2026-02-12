London queer party ADONIS launches camping festival on Glastonbury fallow weekend

London queer club night ADONIS is launching a new weekend-long camping festival on a disused runway in England this summer.

The 5,000-capacity RUNWAY event is billed as the UK’s first queer camping festival of its kind and will take place from 26-28 June – the same weekend Glastonbury would usually run, with the iconic festival on a fallow year in 2026.

In a statement, ADONIS and RUNWAY founder Shay Malt said: “The idea of doing a festival appeals to me because it’s creating a whole world that we’re not able to do in a club. We’re creating a full fantasy, showcasing and collaborating with queer talent to build something from start to finish, as opposed to being confined by the venues that we work with.”

Among the DJs already confirmed for the festival are Peach, Roza Terenzi, OK Williams, Leonce, Aurora Halal, Gabrielle Kwarteng, BASHKKA, Cormac and OMOLOKO, with more names expected to be announced in the coming months. ADONIS residents including GIDEÖN, Hannah Holland, Byron Yeates, Grace Sands, Marie Malarie and Seb Odyssey are also set to play across the weekend.

The event’s exact location has not yet been revealed, with organisers confirming only that it will take place somewhere in the south of England. Additional acts and further details are expected to follow ahead of the summer launch.

RUNWAY is positioned as an expansion of the long-running London party, which has built a reputation for championing underground queer electronic talent.

Reports suggest the festival will centre around a concept area known as “Runway Boulevard”, designed as a fantasy street inspired by historic queer neighbourhoods around the world.

Tickets, costing £200 each, are on sale here.