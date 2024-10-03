Liza Minnelli returns to theatre to produce musical for Drag Race star Alaska: ‘It’s a work of art’

Liza Minnelli is returning to the world of theatre to produce an off-Broadway musical for RuPaul’s Drag Race alumni Alaska.

The show, DRAG: The Musical, was co-written and stars Alaska, and follows two rival drag houses as they “vie for supremacy in a wig-snatching, diva-licious musical journey of fashion, family, and forgiveness”.

An official synopsis reads: “After a bitter split, fishy queen Alexis Gillmore opened her club, The Fish Tank, while glamourpuss Miss Kitty established The Cathouse. Heels click and tensions rise as old wounds are opened up and the two clubs fight to survive.”

“It’s so brilliant that I had to join as a producer” – Liza Minnelli

In a statement, Minnelli said: “Kids! DRAG: The Musical is a work of art. It’s so brilliant that I had to join as a producer! Join me at every performance. Yes, EVERY PERFORMANCE!”

The 78-year-old is a theatre veteran and the recipient of four Tony Awards. However, DRAG: The Musical is the first time the EGOT-winner has produced a full-length musical.

It also marks her first work in the world of the stage since 2013’s Liza & Alan, which starred Alan Cummings.

“We are so honoured to welcome the icon, Liza Minnelli into our DRAG: The Musical family,” Alaska said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

In a statement, fellow DRAG: The Musical producer Matt Weaver said: “[Liza’s] enthusiasm for this project is contagious, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to have her bring that legendary sparkle to DRAG.”

Co-producer Scott Prisand said: “Liza is the ultimate entertainer, and having her join us feels like winning the EGOT lottery all over again.”

DRAG: The Musical originally premiered in LA in 2022. It began previews at the New World Stages theatre in New York on 30 September and will officially open on 21 October.