LCR Pride Foundation chief hopes Eurovision has a positive impact for LGBTQ community

The Co-Founder of Liverpool City Region’s LGBT+ Charity has said he hopes hosting Eurovision 2023 in the city will have a lasting impact on the city and community.

The LCR Pride Foundation has been hosting a pop-up Pride House during Eurovision. It offers the LGBTQ community and anyone else to check out the community, exhibitions, and more.

Speaking to Attitude ahead of the second Semi-Final on Thursday (11 May) Andi Herring said Eurovision strikes at the heart of the LGBTQ community.

“Having Eurovision in the city has been amazing for us as a Foundation to be able to show what we do, and continue the work we do in making the city a safe and welcoming place. But also bring people through that are going to see that Liverpool as the amazing city that it is.

Pride House #Liverpool at RIBA North is a community safe space open from 9am to 5pm every day until the #Eurovision final on Saturday 13th May. The space features pop-up stalls from local traders, cafe, bar and support services.



➡️ https://t.co/GerilbRB3K@LCRPride @Rylan pic.twitter.com/tqVAjRJj18 — Liverpool City Council (@lpoolcouncil) May 10, 2023

“We talk about legacy all the time for the impact of Eurovision. Really, it is that legacy of not just the businesses getting that well-needed support after Covid-19 and all the thing that come from having people in the city,” he continued.

“But also, just us feeling as one, as a united city and a united Europe as well. Just make sure we are together and supporting each other throughout all the things that are happening in the world.”

The first-time pop-up space offers people the opportunity to get an insight into the LGBTQ scene of Liverpool. It’s also hosting a number of workshops and stall holders.

Exhibitions include ‘Tales of Yester-Queer: A Retrospective Exhibition of the LGBTQIA+ Clubbing Scene in Liverpool 1980s and 1990s’. Objects featured include records of artists such as David Bowie, and Madonna to look at Liverpool’s musical history.

The LCR Pride Foundation is also hosting viewing parties. These will take plave for Semi-Final 2 on Thursday at St George’s Hall.

Tickets to the 2nd semi-final screening of #Eurovision at @SGHLpool are SELLING FAST! 🎟️💨



🥳 Come party with us as we watch the event LIVE! 🎥 Entertainment by the iconic @BrendaLaBeau and @SonicYootha will also make it a night to remember 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️



Book: https://t.co/QnQjPOqtat pic.twitter.com/pwHJRqPzXI — LCR Pride Foundation (@LCRPride) May 4, 2023

So far it has proven a great conversation starter with visitors both local and from abroad.

The Pride House is located at RIBA North, 21 Mann Island (L3 1BP). It is open 9am-8pm until Saturday 13 May.