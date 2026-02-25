Lisa Rinna addresses her husband’s sexuality in new memoir

Lisa Rinna has addressed her husband’s sexuality in her new memoir You Better Believe I’m Gonna Talk About It.

Putting the rumours to bed, she clarified that her husband, Harry Hamlin, “is not a gay man in any way, shape or form.”

She explained the claims followed the 74-year-old actor ever since he starred in Making Love, a 1982 movie about a married man coming to terms with his homosexuality.

“Let’s just clear this up one last time, once and for all: Harry’s heterosexual” – Lisa Rinna addressing her husband’s sexuality

“Let’s just clear this up one last time, once and for all: Harry’s heterosexual,” penned Rinna. “He is not a gay man in any way, shape or form, not that there’s anything wrong with that.”

“Mainstream films about gay men are still rare today, but back then it was unheard of,” she continued. “He does what rings true to him.”

Rinna revealed she became aware of the rumours during her iconic reign on Real House Wives of Beverley Hills from 2014 to 2023.

“Harry made a brave decision, and it bit him in the ass” – Rinna on Harry Hamlin’s role in Making Love

She claimed the role affected Hamlin’s career in Hollywood: “It was something that he felt was absolutely necessary to do. Harry made a brave decision, and it bit him in the ass.”

In 2022, reflecting on the film’s 40th anniversary, he spoke to People about being encouraged by colleagues to stay clear of the queer role.

“I think it had been offered to pretty much everybody in town and everyone had turned it down because they thought it might be damaging to their careers,” he said.

“For years, I’d think was that the reason why I stopped getting calls” – Hamlin on the backlash over Making Love

“For years, I’d think was that the reason why I stopped getting calls? And finally realised that was the last time I ever did a movie for a studio.”

“I think it just had to do with the fact of the studio system being a closed system and once they saw there could be some confusion about my sexuality, then they just said they didn’t want to take the chance,” Hamlin added.

Rinna has most recently gained traction with her high-camp run on the American version of The Celebrity Traitors. She was banished in episode 7.

You Better Believe I’m Gonna Talk About It is available now to order on Amazon.