New documentary to detail Abraham Lincoln’s romantic relationships with men

A new film is set to examine historical evidence that iconic US president Abraham Lincoln had romantic relationships with men.

Lover of Men: The Untold History of Abraham Lincoln, out later this year, will feature interviews with over a dozen historians and scholars, plus previously unseen letters and photographs.

The film, directed by Shaun Peterson, has been launched with promotional materials featuring Lincoln with a David Bowie-esque lightening bolt across his face.

‘History of human sexual fluidity’

The official Lover of Men longline describes the film as an examination of ‘the intimate life of America’s most consequential president.’

It states: ‘As told by preeminent Lincoln scholars and never before seen photographs and letters, the film details Lincoln’s romantic relationships with men. Lover Of Men widens its lens into the history of human sexual fluidity and focuses on the profound differences between sexual mores of the 19th century and those we hold today.

The poster for Lover of Men (iMage: Courtesy of Special Occasion Studios)

‘The film fills in an important missing piece of American history and challenges the audience to consider why we hold such a limited view of human sexuality.

‘Lover Of Men is not only an exploration of gender roles and sexual identity, but also serves as an examination of American intolerance.’

Writing on Instagram back in May, Peterson said of the film: “Years in the making…my passion project has come to life.”

Lincoln was elected US president in 1860 and died in 1865. He was the subject of the 2012 Oscar-winning biopic Lincoln, starring Daniel Day-Lewis.

Scholars and historians featured in Lover of Men



Dr. John Stauffer – Harvard University

Dr. Thomas Balcerski – Occidental College

Michael Bronski – Harvard University

Dr. Craig Tichelkamp – Harvard Divinity School

Dr. Jack Halberstam – Columbia University

Dr. Tey Meadow – Columbia University

Dr. Emily Owens – Brown University

Dr. Kellie Carter Jackson – Wellesley College

Dr. Charles Strozier – Historian

Dr. Jean Baker – Historian

Dr. Michael Chesson – University of MA Boston

Jonathan Ned Katz – Historian

Hugh Ryan – Author/Historian

Dr. Beryl Satter – Rutgers University

Dr. Hanne Blank Boyd – Author/Historian

Dr. Lisa Diamond – University of Utah

Alok Vaid-Menon – Artist/Historian

Rep. Zooey Zephyr – Montana State Legislator

Joan Cummins – Associate Director of Learning Initiatives, President Lincoln’s Cottage