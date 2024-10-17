Rylan, Paris Hilton, Cher Lloyd and more lead Liam Payne tributes: ‘RIP my friend’

Tributes have poured in for One Direction star Liam Payne, who died at the age of 31 in Buenos Aires yesterday (16 October).

The singer was found after falling from the third floor of a hotel, CNN reported.

Buenos Aires police said in a statement that personnel attended the hotel on Wednesday after receiving an emergency call about “an aggressive man who could be under the effects of drugs and alcohol.” Payne’s body was later found in the hotel’s interior patio, according to local media.

Since yesterday, a number of tributes have been made to Payne by famous friends and colleagues.

Rylan: ‘V tragic and so young’

Extremely sad news. V tragic and so young. RIP Liam x — R Y L A N (@Rylan) October 16, 2024

Paris Hilton: ‘RIP my friend’

So upsetting to hear the news of @LiamPayne passing😢 Sending love and condolences to his family & loved ones. 🙏 RIP my friend🥺 — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) October 16, 2024

Cher Lloyd: ‘My heart is breaking for you son Bear’

Paloma Faith: ‘What a tragedy’

Jedward: ‘Sending strength to Cheryl’

Sending strength to Cheryl and his son Bear ❤️ and all the One direction Family

RIP @LiamPayne — JEDWARD (@planetjedward) October 16, 2024

Scott Mills: ‘This is a really hard one to take in’