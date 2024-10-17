 Skip to main content

17 October 2024 10:50 AM

Rylan, Paris Hilton, Cher Lloyd and more lead Liam Payne tributes: ‘RIP my friend’

Paloma Faith, Jedward, Scott Mills and more have also shared messages of condolence

By Dale Fox

Composite of Liam Payne
Liam Payne (Image: Instagram/liampayne)

Tributes have poured in for One Direction star Liam Payne, who died at the age of 31 in Buenos Aires yesterday (16 October).

The singer was found after falling from the third floor of a hotel, CNN reported.

Buenos Aires police said in a statement that personnel attended the hotel on Wednesday after receiving an emergency call about “an aggressive man who could be under the effects of drugs and alcohol.” Payne’s body was later found in the hotel’s interior patio, according to local media.

Since yesterday, a number of tributes have been made to Payne by famous friends and colleagues.

Rylan: ‘V tragic and so young’

Paris Hilton: ‘RIP my friend’

Cher Lloyd: ‘My heart is breaking for you son Bear’

Paloma Faith: ‘What a tragedy’

Jedward: ‘Sending strength to Cheryl’

Scott Mills: ‘This is a really hard one to take in’

