Liam Payne dead at 31: One Direction star dies after fall from ‘third floor of hotel’ in Buenos Aires

Liam Payne has died at the age of 31 in Buenos Aires, the capital of Argentina, according to reports.

The former One Direction member was found today (Wednesday 16 October 2024) after falling from the third floor of a hotel, reports CNN.

The star, also known for solo songs like ‘Strip That Down’, is said to have died in a courtyard in CasaSur Palermo Hotel on Costa Rica Street in the city’s Palermo neighbourhood.

Buenos Aires police said in a press statement that personnel from 14B Police Station went to the hotel on Wednesday after receiving a 911 call about “an aggressive man who could be under the effects of drugs and alcohol.” Payne’s body was later found in the hotel’s interior patio, according to local media.

The initial police statement did not identify Payne, however Reuters later cited emergency workers as confirming the death of the singer.

Secretario de Seguridad de la Ciudad de Buenos Aires David Kraventz (the Security Secretary of Buenos Aires) also confirmed the news to Rolling Stone.

Emergency medical services spokesperson Alberto Crescenti said in a televised statement that Payne suffered “severe injuries which were incompatible with life” and there was “no possibility of resuscitation”.

Payne was seen attending his One Direction bandmate Niall Horan’s concert in Argentina on 2 October.

As a member of 1D, Liam scored hits like ‘What Makes You Beautiful’ and ‘Best Song Ever’. The band sold over 70 million records worldwide.

The five-piece, which also consisted of Niall, Harry Styles, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson, formed on The X Factor in 2010. Liam auditioned for the group with a cover of Frank Sinatra’s ‘Fly Me to the Moon’.

“A lot of my friends are gay and I don’t think anything about it” – Liam Payne

Liam appeared on the cover of Attitude in 2015. In his accompanying interview, he spoke out against homophobia, telling us: “A lot of my friends are gay and I don’t think anything about it. I actually find it funny that being gay is still something that’s talked about as though it’s not natural.

“I mean I don’t go around saying ‘oh, this guy is gay’ – I don’t make a big deal about it. I’ll just say ‘this is my mate’. My mates are my mates, regardless of their sexuality.”

The star furthermore added: “I don’t pay any attention to whether people are gay or not, I am just into people. Loads of people are in to all sorts, but if they are my mate and I get on with them, then that’s all that counts.”

Liam’s fellow X Factor alumni, Rylan Clark, is among the stars to pay tribute to the singer.

Soon after the news emerged, the TV presenter took to X to say: “Extremely sad news. V tragic and so young. RIP Liam x.”

Payne was born in Wolverhampton on 29 August 1993. He is survived by Bear, his seven-year-old son with ex-fiancee Cheryl Cole, of Girls Aloud.