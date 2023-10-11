Lauren Spencer-Smith review: ‘Every bit a pop star in the making’

It’s a Monday night. It’s an unusually mild October evening outside but inside the O2 Forum Kentish Town, it’s swelteringly hot. A 20-minute medley of Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, and Katy Perry has just finished playing and the crowd has sung along at full belt to each and every one. The sense of anticipation is high. And despite the ferocity with which people have been singing along, nothing could have prepared me for when Lauren Spencer-Smith would take to the stage.

The Canadian singer-songwriter is touring her debut album, Mirror released in July, and was in town for two nights at the north London venue. Clearly, she is beloved by her fans, many of whom I wouldn’t be surprised to find also listening to Swift, Rodrigo, and Adele. With each and every song, Spencer-Smith’s fans sing along to every single word, some putting their full heart and soul into it as if going through some emotional catharsis or a spiritual detox of all negativity.

Lauren Spencer-Smith (Image: Provided) (Image: Provided) Lauren Spencer-Smith (Image: Provided)

Spencer-Smith seems to occupy the same bracket as singer-songwriters like Swift and Rodrigo with her brand of ‘f*** you,’ ‘I’m not sure I can fall in love again’ type pop. Her show is full of powerful and emotive belters such as ‘Fingers Crossed’ that would sit well on an Adele’s 21 or 25, as well as quieter intimate moments like ‘Hey’. Speaking of Adele, as well as her own music, Spencer-Smith also sings Adele’s ‘Rolling in the Deep’ as well as One Direction’s ‘That’s What Makes You Beautiful.’ Both are great renditions of popular tracks but do draw attention to this young singer’s short discography. However, if the evening is anything to go by, that will only grow.

Lauren Spencer-Smith (Image: Provided)

The Portsmouth-born singer also displays an ability to command her audience, interacting with them in between songs in what feels like a mostly natural way. She explains that she’s “always crying,” and describes herself as being very “sensitive,” encouraging her young followers to do the same and that it’s healthy. She also pays attention to what’s going on, at one point cottoning on to one audience member in the stall feeling faint as well as an engagement during another song later on.

Lauren Spencer-Smith (Image: Provided)

After an hour and a half Lauren finishes her encore just as capably as she’s managed the rest of the vocally impressive set. Lauren Spencer-Smith is every bit a pop star in the making. With a powerful voice and a devoted fanbase, I’m sure we can expect more from her in the future.