Lana Del Rey’s husband Jeremy Dufrene shuts down rumours he’s a Trump supporter

Lana Del Rey’s husband Jeremy Dufrene has responded publicly to speculation about his political views.

Dufrene, a Louisiana airboat captain who married the singer in September 2024, addressed the topic in a comment on Instagram after a user described him as “her MAGA husband”. He replied: “Call what you are. No MAGA supporters over here.”

The response follows ongoing rumours that circulated online after unverified screenshots, said to be from a Facebook account linked to Dufrene, were widely shared in 2024.

When did Lana Del Rey and Jeremy Dufrene first meet?

The alleged posts included anti-vaccination and trans-related content. There has been no confirmed evidence that the screenshots were authentic, and Dufrene had not previously issued a public statement about them.

Dufrene and Del Rey first met in 2019 when the singer joined one of his wildlife boat tours in Louisiana. He works as a captain for a swamp tour company in Des Allemands, an area south of New Orleans known for guided airboat trips through local wetlands.

The couple obtained a marriage licence in Lafourche Parish and held a small ceremony near the bayou where Dufrene operates tours. Footage from the time showed the wedding taking place close to his workplace, with the singer wearing a white dress.

Del Rey has previously criticised Donald Trump publicly. In 2016, she responded to Kanye West after he expressed support for the then US president, writing: “I can only assume you relate to his personality on some level.

“Delusions of Grandeur, extreme issues with narcissism – none of which would be a talking point if we weren’t speaking about the man leading our country.”

She added: “If you think it’s alright to support someone who believes it’s OK to grab a woman by the p**** just because he’s famous, then you need an intervention as much as he does-something so many narcissists will never get because there just isn’t enough help for the issue. Message sent with concern that will never be addressed.”