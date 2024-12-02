Kyran on Drag Race victory and potential US spot: ‘I’m actively advocating for it – let’s go!’ (exclusive)

How are you?!

I’m on top of the world! It’s surreal. How did I celebrate? We were at the press event, then I went straight to Clapham Grand to do a performance, and then an afterparty. It was amazing, being surrounded by so many people I love, cherish and admire. It was one of the most mind-blowing evenings I’ve ever experienced. I got to bed at 4am and woke at 7:30. But I could have had seven seconds’ sleep and my adrenaline – I would have been ready to go! I’m taking the world by storm, baby! I feel like I could punch through a brick wall!

What’s been your biggest takeaway from the competition?

£25,000! No, it’s my friendships with all these queens. My relationship with La Voix. I’ll cherish them and these memories forever. You can’t buy that.

Speaking of the money, what will you do with it?

I’m going to buy 200 rolls of bin bags and decorate my entire house! Like Chanel’s Christmas decoration outfit, but just binbags! No, I’m going to invest it straight back into my drag, my art, my work, and get to do the things I’ve always had in my head but how I envision them. Give people the best version of me possible.

Do you feel you showed the judges the full scope of your drag as an artist?

I have a move I’m known for which is backbend into a crab. I can do it really quick. I’m gagged I didn’t do that on Drag Race! People take the mick out of me because I do that every number! But I worked my hardest, had fun, showed myself authentically and my skills to the best of my ability, so I wouldn’t change a thing. Although, I will say, as an artist, you’re constantly growing and evolving. So, who knows what I’ll be able to achieve in a year’s time, because you’re always learning. And I learned so much from doing the show.

Was there a particular critique that stuck with you?

Probably my first conversation with Ru on the runway. When she looked at me and said, ‘you’re a weirdo! That’s just who you are!’ It was a real moment, a sigh of relief – she understands me.

Fans have really connected with you – what kind of messages and dialogues have you been having?

The support has been overwhelming in the most amazing way. I’m so grateful. The highlights are, episode five, talking about my story and seeing the response to that. People thanking me. It made it all worth it.

Was there a particular look this season that you think defines you?

Beginning and end. My witch runway, and my finale. They bookend it very nicely.

Did you take any looks you didn’t wear?

I took an extra executive look that I didn’t wear for an option on The Graham Norton Show. A gold suit, and the wig for that was the infamous barrister wig that Actavia wore [laughs].

When the finale was filmed, how did you all celebrate?

We were dead on our feet! We’d been away from civilisation for that long. Obviously, it’s so intense. Although, I’d have stayed, if they’d told me 10 more episodes. ‘Let’s go’. I had the time of my life – I was so happy filming, but you know, you’ve been away from your loved ones, best friends, Richie [Kyran’s boyfriend]. I was excited to give everyone a big cuddle.

Did you have some time off afterwards?

I had a gig two days after getting back! My best friend Sophia signed me up! I was like, OK! Straight back into work mode and carried on until we got announced.

Was it hard keeping that a secret?

Yeah, but only a small handful of people know what happened and experienced that. So, it was easy to put it in the back of your mind and go, that was just one really strange, long, fever dream.

How do you plan to use your platform?

I want to do anything and everything. I want to make an impact not just on the drag scene, the UK scene, but the world. I’ll hold myself to that.

Do you want to do solid gigging, or more TV?

I’m gonna quit drag and become a pirate! I want my fingers in all the pies. Hollywood! Broadway! West End! Music! Everything. The sky’s the limit.

Are you open to a franchise return?

If RuPaul called me right now and says we’re filming all-winners tomorrow, are you in, I’d say yes in a heartbeat. I’d drop everything. It feels like a home away from home, so I’d go back at any opportunity. So, here I am Ru!

The Vivienne in the US – would you be open to that?

100%. Not even just open to it, I’m actively advocating for it. Let’s go baby. I know I just won, but I’m ready to win again. Let’s go!

People are wanting a UK All Stars.

110%, the UK needs it. The calibre of talent. So many queens have grown so much since their seasons, when they were already amazing. Who deserves it? An impossible question. All of season six. Bimini. Tayce. Black Peppa. Cheddar. The list goes on and on. I know I said I wouldn’t single anyone out from my season, but I’d love to see Saki Yew back.

Favourite challenge?

Snatch Game. Easy.

Who were your plans B and C?

My other plan was Miss Trunchbull. I was leaning towards doing her, Pam Ferris. But then at the last minute I was undecided. I brought both wigs over and let Ru choose. What she wants, she’s gonna get! Another option was Robert Englund as Freddie Kruger. I love him. He was my Snatch Game audition for my SE5 audition tape.

What famous names have you heard from?

So many that I’ve idolised forever. Adore Delano. She was in the first season of Drag Race that I ever watched. I really saw myself in her. To go on and win UK SE6 is the most surreal thing in the world. She’s been super lovely. Who knows, maybe we’ll be putting on a show together at some point…

I saw you at the Attitude Awards and the Wicked premiere. Have you bumped into any famous names?

Everyone. Me and Beverly Knight are basically attached at the hip at this point! We keep bumping into each other. I mean, I met Ariana Grande’s family! They were all literally sat behind me – Ariana, Jonathan [Bailey]. I was like: ‘What is going on!’ It’s so surreal.

What’s next for you?

Universal domination! This is more than just a reign – it’s bin day, honey! Lifelong.