Chipping Norton Pride returns for second year with drag, DJs and ‘abundance of camp fun’

Following a successful first year, Chipping Norton Pride has announced it will return for 2024, with a host of activities and entertainment heading to the Cotswolds market town.

Kicking off this Saturday (18 May), the volunteer-led event will see the Oxfordshire town of Chipping Norton given a Pride makeover. Firefights will place Pride flags along the High Street, designed by local secondary school students and artist Luke Emden.

The main event will take place on Saturday 1 June, with Chipping Norton Town Hall transformed into a marketplace with performances, stalls and food stands during the day. It will also see entertainment by a host of fabulous acts.

In the evening of 1 June, a ticketed after party will be held inside the town, with London’s DJ Sanj, singer Ro Kat and burlesque troupe Creame Tease providing the fun. Tickets are available by clicking here.

Chipping Norton’s town hall will play host to the town’s Pride entertainment (Image: Shot-By-Jude Photographer Jude Meaney) A host of live acts will take to the stage (Image: Shot-By-Jude Photographer Jude Meaney) The town’s High Street will also be decorated (Image: Shot-By-Jude Photographer Jude Meaney)

“We are a small town with a huge heart” Chipping Norton Pride host Willow Won’t She

“We are a small town with a huge heart and this is our way of remembering the fight so many have fought for the freedom to express ourselves and be who we are, without fear,” local drag queen and event host Willow Won’t She told Attitude.

“So, in fitting with all the best Prides, we have chosen to do this hopefully surrounded by an abundance of camp fun, colourful costumes, shiny sequins, silly cocktails, drag kings and queens, and an impressive market showcasing some of the best local produce, arts and crafts and charities located in the beautiful Cotswolds.”

Last year’s event saw a turnout of hundreds (Image: Shot-By-Jude Photographer Jude Meaney)

Last year’s Chipping Norton Pride saw hundreds of people attending throughout the day to celebrate inclusivity, diversity, and love. The town was adorned with rainbow flags, yarn, and bunting, while a number of shops decorated their windows to show support.

“Following on the success of the inaugural Pride event last year, this year will be bigger and bolder with an evening event as well,” Willow Won’t She added.

“It promises to be a fun, vibrant and eclectic day and we are looking forward to seeing the town folk of Chipping Norton and the surrounding areas coming together to take on this year’s theme of ‘Express Yourself’ coming out in full colour and expression.”