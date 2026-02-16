Kit Harington’s gay glory hole scene in Industry sends Game of Thrones fans wild

Kit Harington has got BBC viewers hot under the collar as he participates in a glory hole scene in the latest episode of Industry.

In episode 6 of season 4, Harington’s character, Henry Muck, can be seen in a sexually explicit moment at a gay club, where Max Minghella’s character, Whitney Halberstram, encourages him from behind.

Henry, now CEO of Tender, a London-based fintech company, shares a tense and manipulative dynamic with co-founder Halberstram, but in the latest episode it takes their relationship to a whole new level.

“Jon Snow is using a glory hole” – one viewer joked about Kit Harington’s former role in Game of Thrones

The clip has sent the internet into a full-on Game of Thrones meltdown, with several Jon Snow fans posting on social media.

“Meanwhile elsewhere in the Seven Kingdoms, Jon Snow is using a glory hole. Maybe he does know some things,” wrote one user on X.

On Minghella’s suggestive placement behind him, another user said: “The other guy should have been topping him while this happened.”

“Without context I would have thought this was Heated Rivalry” – one user related the gay nightclub scene to the Heated Rivalry series

Another viewer praised the scene for its Heated Rivalry-series-like nature: “Without context I would have thought this was Heated Rivalry,” referring to the gay hockey series’s multiple sex scenes.

In an interview with Esquire, Minghella seemingly teased the intimate moment, recalling a conversation he had with Harington before filming season 4 after Harington made his debut in season 3.

“Kit [Harington] said something that’s really funny. When we first started, he said: ‘You read the script the first time, and then you go ‘what the fuck was that?'”

He continued: “And you go to the read-through, and you’re like ‘it kind of makes sense’. And then by the time you get to set, it’s really clear. And then by the time you watch it, it’s unbelievably clear.”

The episode is available on BBC iPlayer in the UK and weekly on HBO in the United States.