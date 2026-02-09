Kit Connor shows off brand new look in photo with Elton John and celebrity friends

Kit Connor showed off a brand new look in a photo Elton John shared to Instagram on Friday (6 February), sat with a group of celebrity friends gathered at a dinner party.

Connor posed for the camera alongside former Attitude cover stars Russell Tovey, Scissor Sisters frontman Jake Shears and actor Andrew Scott, as well as Kadiff Kirwan and more.

Fans were quick to notice the Heartstopper actor’s hairier appearance, with Connor sporting a full, bushy beard and moustache that left many doing a double take.

“It took me seven and a half minutes to find Kit in these photos” – one fan thought Kit Connor looked unrecognisable

Seated at the centre was Elton himself, leaning an arm on husband David Furnish. Surrounding him were LGBTQ+ icons from across the globe, including Ben Whishaw, with husband Kirwan looking particularly cosy by his side.

But back to Connor – fans took to social media to point out the actor’s transformed look. “It took me seven and a half minutes to find Kit in these photos,” wrote one user. “I was looking all over the photo wondering where he was,” added another.

This is not the first time the 21-year-old has joined the music icon for a bite to eat. Previously, he and Heartstopper co-stars Joe Locke and Tobie Donovan travelled to France with Elton.

“So many laughs sharing our summer with people we love” – Elton John spending summer 2025 with the Heartstopper cast

In September 2025, Elton shared fond moments from the summer getaway with his star-studded pals, penning on Instagram: “So many laughs sharing our summer with people we love.”

John and the Netflix cast are set for an exciting year, with several projects on the horizon. The Heartstopper finale film, titled Heartstopper Forever, is scheduled for release on Netflix in 2026.

Meanwhile, the ‘Rocket Man’ himself has been announced as the first headliner for Brazil’s music festival Rock in Rio 2026, marking his first show in the country in nearly a decade.