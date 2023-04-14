Kim Kardashian and Emma Roberts star in American Horror Story season 12

Kim Kardashian is adding actor to her resume for Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story.

The reality star is joining the 12th season of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuck’s long-running FX horror anthology series.

The so-far unknown role is said to have been written specifically with the Kardashian in mind.

Her casting was confirmed Tuesday (11 April) when the reality star posted a teaser clip to her Instagram. In the caption she only included the eyes and blood drop emojis.

The 42-year-old Kardashian hosted Saturday Night Live in 2021 which reportedly impressed Murphy.

Kardashian will star opposite Scream Queens actress Emma Roberts, who has appeared in five of the previous seasons. Both their names appeared in the new season teaser.

Since its debut in 2011, American Horror Story has featured a plethora of famous faces including Lady Gaga, Macaulay Culkin, and Angela Bassett.

The forthcoming season will, for the first time, be written and run by a single writer, Halley Feiffer.

“Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim”

“Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the [American Horror Story] family,” said co-creator Murphy.

“Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done.”

The season is titled Delicate and is based, at least in part, on Danielle Valentine’s upcoming novel Delicate Condition.

Valentine’s novel is a thriller about a woman who develops a fear of a sinister figure that is trying to prevent her from falling pregnant.

The 12th series of American Horror Story is due to air later in 2023.