Kim Cattrall addresses And Just Like That season 3 appearance rumours

Kim Cattrall has responded to rumours that she will be returning for season 3 of And Just Like That…, the Sex and the City spinoff.

Despite her brief cameo in the season 2 finale stoking up hopes for a full-time role in the show, Cattrall took to social media on Sunday to dispel speculation about her continued involvement in the series.

Responding to a headline suggesting she would be “back for And Just Like That after all,” Cattrall tweeted: “Aw that’s so kind but I’m not.”

The actress, who portrayed fan-favorite character Samantha Jones in the original Sex and the City series and films, made a highly anticipated appearance in And Just Like That…‘s season 2 finale. Her cameo, which reportedly earned her $1 million for just two minutes of screen time, featured Samantha calling Carrie from London to say goodbye to her New York apartment.

Well-publicised feud between Cattrall and SJP

Cattrall’s return came as a surprise to many fans, given her well-publicised feud with series star Sarah Jessica Parker and her previous statements about being done with the character. However, it seems the brief reconciliation was a one-time event.

Cattrall starred as the iconic Samantha Jones in Sex and the City between 1998 to 2004. She also starred in the two SATC movies.

The Liverpool-born actress said in 2016 she was done playing Samantha Jones after seeing a script for a third SATC movie. The film was then cancelled.

A feud later developed between the pair after SJP sent condolences following Cattrall’s brother’s death, with Cattrall accusing the actress of “exploiting” the tragedy to restore her “‘nice girl’ persona.”

Season 3 of And Just Like That… is currently in production.