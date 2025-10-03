Kesha and Pitbull to join forces for two major UK festivals next summer, 13 years after ‘Timber’ success

Kesha is set to reunite with Pitbull next summer as the pair join forces once again for two major UK festivals.

The pop star, who topped charts worldwide with the rapper on the 2013 smash ‘Timber’, will appear as special guest for Pitbull at the inaugural Roundhay Festival in Leeds on Friday 3 July 2026, before they both head to London for American Express presents BST Hyde Park on Friday 10 July.

The announcement marks a long-awaited live reunion. Kesha and Pitbull not only scored a Number One in the UK with ‘Timber’ – famously knocking Pharrell’s ‘Happy’ off the top in January 2014 – but also co-headlined a North American tour in 2013 and delivered a performance of the track at the American Music Awards that year.

Roundhay Festival will make its debut in 2026

Fans can now look forward to seeing the duo back on stage together. Expect a setlist stacked with hits, from Pitbull’s ‘Give Me Everything’ and ‘Hotel Room Service’ to Kesha’s own anthems including ‘TiK ToK’, ‘We R Who We R’ and ‘Die Young’.

Kesha, who returned this year with an acclaimed new album, Period, has sold millions of records, scored a Grammy nomination and continues to redefine herself as one of pop’s most distinctive voices. Reflecting on her latest work, she described it as “the first album I’ve made where I felt truly free”.

Roundhay Festival will make its debut in 2026 with Lewis Capaldi headlining the Saturday night. Set in the historic Roundhay Park, the two-day event is organised by AEG Presents, the team behind BST Hyde Park, and promises a mix of international stars, local talent and a free midweek programme of arts and culture.

They join BST Hyde Park’s growing line-up

In London, Pitbull joins BST Hyde Park’s growing 2026 line-up, with Garth Brooks and Capaldi also confirmed as headliners. Jim King, CEO of AEG Presents UK, said: “There’s truly no one quite like Mr Worldwide. Pitbull’s energy is unmatched, and his ability to unite audiences across generations is something special.

Tickets for both festivals go on general sale Wednesday 8 October at 10am, with presales opening from 3 October.

More information can be found at roundhayfestival.com and bst-hydepark.com.