Kesha wants to ‘dismantle’ the music industry: ‘Those of you with deep, dark secrets, you better f*****g run’

Kesha has opened up about her 10-year plan to “dismantle” the music industry, after founding her own record label Kesha Records and becoming an independent artist for the first time in her career.

In an interview with Elle, the 37-year-old singer, who released her first single independently, ‘Joyride’, earlier this year, explained she wanted to create an environment in the industry where no artist had to experience what she had been through.

“The music industry should be fucking terrified of me,” she said. “I’m about to make some major moves and shift this shit. I really want to dismantle it piece by piece and shine light into every corner. I hope my legacy is making sure it never happens to anybody ever again.”

“I don’t believe in ownership in perpetuity of anyone, anything, on any level, in any business” –Kesha

Kesha has been through highly public legal issues with the producer Dr. Luke. The singer signed with producer’s label in a six-album deal when she was 18.

However, the pair’s working relationship crumbled following allegations Kesha made against Luke of sexual, physical and emotional abuse. The singer also suggested that Luke was preventing her from releasing music.

Luke denied the allegations, filing a lawsuit against Kesha for defamation. After years of legal back-and-forth, the pair reached a settlement out of court in 2023.

The experience, Kesha told Elle, made her want to restore the balance between artists and music executives, especially when it comes to transparency in recording contracts.

“I don’t believe in ownership in perpetuity of anyone, anything, on any level, in any business,” she said. “That should not be something a human being can commit to.”

“Those of you with deep, dark secrets, you better fucking run” – Kesha

She added: “I feel like people want to own a beautiful thing. And it sucks for them, but you just can’t! We live in a time that’s more democratic. People can share whatever they want on all these different platforms. I’m excited to see what that means for the future of music — what the future of the world sounds like.”

Part of that, Kesha explained, was supporting other young women in music. “I really hope my joy can stand for others to know that it’s available to them and to not give up,” she said. “I enjoy feeling my power, which hasn’t been available to me for a really long time, and I’d love to give that gift to others if I can.”

Kesha also shared that she was working with tech companies to develop a platform that prioritised artist’s safety over commercial gain.

“I don’t believe you can create if you’re not feeling safe,” she said. “The old guard, they’re falling. The old way of doing everything with secrecy — there’s no future there. So, like, those of you with deep, dark secrets, you better fucking run.”

Meanwhile, Kesha’s latest single, ‘Joyride’, is out now.