Josh Jones on comedy: ‘I’ve done an awards show for plumbers and I’ve gigged in a barn for farmers’

Here, ahead of his new tour I Haven’t Won The Lottery So Here’s Another Tour Show (“fun jokes, nothing too serious and it will be a fun night out”), funnyman Josh Jones speaks to Attitude about his evolving material, mining his relationship with his dad for laughs and winning over straight male spectators…

How has your material evolved since your last tour, and are there any themes or stories in this show that feel particularly personal or new for you?

I’m talking about my relationship with my dad in this show and I’ve never really joked about my dad before. I’m finding that really fun and the jokes are going down great. Even my dad who’s a bit emotionless finds them funny.

You’ve had quite a journey in comedy so far — what first drew you to stand-up, and when did you realise you wanted to make people laugh for a living?

I actually didn’t want to be a comedian. I was told to do it by loads of people. I kinda just gave it a go so people would stop hassling me, but then I fell in love with it. And now it’s 10 years later and I don’t have a pension.

Being a queer comedian, do you feel a sense of responsibility or representation when you’re on stage, or do you just focus on telling your own stories?

It’s funny, I’ve had really lovely messages over the years from people who said their parents saw me at a comedy club and found me really funny and then that helped them come out to them. I’ve had that a couple of times and it’s wonderful. But let’s me be honest, I do this for attention and money.

(Image: Josh Faithi)

There’s such a strong queer comedy scene in the UK right now — who are some performers that inspire you or that you love sharing a lineup with?

No one, I hate them all. Just kidding. Most of my friends are comedians but I choose to use the same tour support for my full tour, Jenny Hart. She’s one of my best friends and so funny. I know my crowd will love her.

Your comedy often blends charm and cheekiness with sharp observations — how do you balance vulnerability and humour in your storytelling?

Honestly, I don’t overthink. I just try to be as funny and as sexy as possible.

Have you found audiences outside major cities respond differently to your material, especially as a gay comedian?

Actually, I love gigging anywhere. I’ve done an awards show for plumbers and I’ve gigged in a barn for loads of farmers. I have the mindset that I can get on with anyone, so I just take that mindset on stage. I have had times where older straight blokes looked disappointed that a camp gay has just walked on stage and then by the end they are crying laughing. If you are good enough you can gig anywhere.

(Image: Josh Faithi)

What’s been the most surreal or unexpected moment in your comedy career so far?

Honestly just the fact that I make a living from it is a bit of a dream. I’ve travelled the world through this job. I’ve gigged all over Europe and Australia, which I find bonkers.

When you’re not gigging or writing, how do you recharge creatively — or do you ever fully switch off from comedy brain?

I’m a pretty amazing cook so when I have a night off from stand up I’m cooking! I love a day out and an activity. To be honest I am very good at switching off and my agent would probably say too good!

If you did win the lottery, what would your next show be called?

Pies for everyone! And everyone would get a free pork pie on arrival.

Josh Jones will be touring the UK and Ireland from 4 September 2025 with his brand new show I Haven’t Won The Lottery So He’s Another Tour Show! Tickets available at www.joshjonescomedy.com.