Josh Gad says he ‘never once’ played Beauty and the Beast character LeFou as gay: ‘If I were gay, I’m sure I’d be pissed’

Josh Gad has revealed he “never once” played his character LeFou in the 2017 live action remake of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast as gay.

This comes despite Beauty and the Beast stars Emma Watson and Dan Stevens appearing on the cover of Attitude ahead of what director Bill Condon called Disney’s first ever “exclusively gay moment” – involving Gad’s character – before the film’s release.

Viewers were led to believe, LeFou, the right-hand man to Gaston – played in the film by Luke Evans – had an unrequited crush on his friend.

“I didn’t want to suddenly throw the weight of sexuality on this character” – Josh Gad

Speaking in his new memoir In Gad We Trust, the Frozen star said: “I for one certainly didn’t exactly feel like LeFou was who the queer community had been wistfully waiting for.”

He continues (as per EW): “I can’t quite imagine a Pride celebration in honour of the ‘cinematic watershed moment’ involving a quasi-villainous Disney sidekick dancing with a man for half a second. I mean, if I were gay, I’m sure I’d be pissed.”

The 43-year-old explained that he, Condon, and screenwriters Stephen Chbosky and Evan Spiliotopoulos had a “casual (but ultimately seismic) conversation… about the specific nature of LeFou’s devotion to Gaston. In the course of our discussions, we tried to distinguish whether or not LeFou loved Gaston or was in love with Gaston.”

They “ultimately landed on the side of LeFou was truly in awe of Gaston, and that was not driven by any sexual desire whatsoever but rather a deep-seated love, appreciation, and belief in this person he had served alongside in battle for many years.”

Gad then stresses that Beauty and the Beast creative team “never once discussed” putting the focus on “LeFou’s sexuality, which frankly was not a thing to really explore in a random comedic character in the film… or so I thought.”

However, Gad approved of Condon and the choreography team adding for LeFou “a brief, tiny moment dancing with another male celebrant” – a “cheeky” addition, says Gad, “because I was a side character, I didn’t want to suddenly throw the weight of sexuality on this character that in no way was driving the film, but the moment (as described to me) seemed harmless enough – a fun blink-and-you’ll-miss-it little beat.”

However, Condon told Attitude in 2017: “LeFou is somebody who on one day wants to be Gaston and on another day wants to kiss Gaston. He’s confused about what he wants… and Josh makes something really subtle and delicious out of it. And that’s what has its payoff at the end, which I don’t want to give away. But it is a nice, exclusively gay moment in a Disney movie.”

Gad writes that the “quote in and of itself was delightful, beautiful, and perfect… but for those three fateful words: ‘EXCLUSIVELY GAY MOMENT.'”

Gad adds that while he would have been “delighted” to play LeFou as gay, “never once was the moment in this film described to me as something that we were going to hang a lantern on and pat ourselves on the back for. In fact, if it had, I never would have agreed to the seemingly sweet and innocuous moment. It was both too little and not enough to be anything more than it was.”