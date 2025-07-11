Jordan Firstman recalls brutally honest story about about sex with an ex: ‘That’s why I haven’t spoken to you since’

Actor, writer, comedian and singer Jordan Firstman is known for being very open about his sex life – and his brutal honesty in this area, in our book, is something of a public service. And his latest admission might just help others reframe emotionally abusive encounters with exes.

The star opened up about the emotionally painful and very personal encounter with an ex-boyfriend during a recent interview on Harry Jowsey’s podcast Boyfriend Material this week.

In a conversation with the star of Netflix‘s Too Hot to Handle, the ‘I Wanna See My Friends’ D***ks’ singer candidly recalled an intimate moment with a former partner that took a turn for the uncomfortable mid-fisting attempt.

Jordan shared the story after being asked: “What is one thing you want to say to one of your exes?”

The Rotting In The Sun actor replied: “When you came over after we broke up to apologise to me, then proceeded to not be able to get hard, then try to fist me, and tell me that [you] couldn’t imagine anyone ever loving me while you were trying to fist me.

“That was weird, it was weird behaviour. And I didn’t like that and that’s why I haven’t spoken to you since.”

The room burst into laughter at the sheer absurdity and honesty of the exchange, with Jordan himself acknowledging just how surreal the moment had become.

He clarified: “I have not been fisted. Just for the record. He didn’t get it… He was trying, I would say trying the operative word.

He admitted: “Or he just wanted to like get in my head, he told me I’m unlovable while he was trying to fist me with soft cock out. Crazy.”

To which Harry replied: “Loser, get a boner.”

Jordan has carved out a reputation for oversharing in the best way possible, as was apparent on his first studio album ‘Secrets‘.

He dropped the LP with Capitol Records, home to artists like Katy Perry, Sam Smith, Troye Sivan and Ice Spice, earlier this year.