Jools Lebron: ‘Very demure, very mindful’ TikTok star can finance her transition following viral success

TikTok sensation Jools Lebron has revealed she can now afford to “finance the rest of [her] transition” after achieving viral fame with her “demure” videos.

The creator, who rose to prominence with her catchphrase “Very demure, very mindful”, shared the news with her followers in a recent TikTok post, as reported by People.

“TikTok changed my life,” Lebron, who is trans, said in the video. “One day, I was playing cashier and making videos on my break and now, I’m flying across [the] country to host events.”

Lebron’s “demure” trend has taken social media by storm. Her initial video about “how to be demure at work” (below) has garnered over 33 million views since early August.

Following the runaway success of the video, she posted another message in which she said she was “so overwhelmed” with its success.

“Like I feel so grateful … like I just landed in L.A., and I’m just so overwhelmed. I had so much to do as soon as I got here. But I’m living my f*****g dream, bitch,” the tearful influencer said.

The creator recently made her late-night television debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where she chatted with guest host RuPaul. During the appearance, Lebron showcased her signature phrase, stating “Demurity is my purity.”

Lebron has also used her platform to acknowledge other “demure” creators. In a video, she expressed gratitude to those who “have been demure this entire time” and “paved the way for a girl like me to thrive.”

